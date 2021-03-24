Dhaka, Kathmandu sign 4 MoUs



Foreign Minister Dr AK A Momen saw the Nepalese President off at the airport.

The Nepalese President spoke as the Guest of Honour at the mega celebrations, marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 50 years of Bangladesh's Independence at the National Parade Ground.

During her visit, Dhaka and Kathmandu signed four Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) to enhance cooperation between the two countries in different areas including tourism, sanitation, cultural exchange and railways link.

Bangladesh President hosted the dinner at the State-Dining Hall in honor of his Nepalese counterpart.

President M Abdul Hamid and his Nepalese counterpart Bidya Devi Bhandari witnessed the MoUs signing ceremony.

The MoU on Tourism Cooperation was jointly signed by Civil Aviation and Tourism Secretary Md Mokammel Hossian from Bangladesh side and Nepalese Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Secretary Yadav Prasad Koirala.

The MoUs were inked after the bilateral talks between Bangladesh and Nepal at the Credential Hall of Bangabhaban on Monday.

From Bangladesh sides, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, Health and Family Welfare Minister Zahid Maleque, Agriculture Minister Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque, Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam, State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid and State Minister for Civil aviation & Tourism Md Mahbub Ali were present.









