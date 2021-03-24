Gandhi Peace Prize to Bangabandhu an honour for nation: MoFA

The government of Bangladesh on Monday acknowledged with deep gratitude the decision of the government of India to confer the Gandhi Peace Prize 2020 to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, given posthumously for the first time.

"It is an honour for Bangladesh and its people for the Father of the Nation to be bestowed with this prestigious award," said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA).

In a media release, the government said the honour assumes special significance on the 50th year of Bangladesh's independence when the country is on the verge of becoming a developing country, through political, economic and social transformation, the foundations of which were laid by Bangabandhu.







