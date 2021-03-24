Feasibility study likely to be completed by Dec

Ctg--Cox' Bazar ExpresswayCHATTOGRAM Mar 23: The feasibility study on the mega project to construct a 136-km-long expressway from Chattogram to Cox's Bazar under Public Private Partnership (PPP) is expected to be completed by December this year.

According to Roads and Highways Department (RHD) sources, an expert team of BUET has been conducting the study since September in 2019. It was scheduled to be completed by August this year.

Reliable sources said the feasibility study of the project remained suspended since April last year for Covid- 19 pandemic. The study resumed in November last year. RHD sources said the time for completion of feasibility study has been extended to December this year.

PPP sources said the government has already negotiated with Japanese government in 2017 for construction of the project under PPP by a Japanese firm.

After completion of the study, the Bangladesh PPP authority will resume negotiation with its Japanese counterpart, possibly in January next year.

PPP sources confirmed that the construction work of the project would begin in the next year.

Roads and Highways Department had formulated a Development project proposal (DPP) for elevation of Chattogram to Cox' Bazar road to a four-lane one at a cost of Tk 13000 crore which was submitted to the ECNEC for approval in 2018.

But the Prime Minister directed the authorities concerned to take a project for construction of an expressway from Chattogram to Cox' Bazar instead of a four-lane road. Accordingly, the Prime Minister's office (PMO) has taken the step to implement it under PPP and has been conducting a feasibility study by an expert team of BUET.

Sources said, after completion of the study, the decision will be taken whether the expressway will be constructed as elevated or on plain land.



