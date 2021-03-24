Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 24 March, 2021, 9:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Ctg--Cox\' Bazar Expressway

Feasibility study likely to be completed by Dec

Published : Wednesday, 24 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Nurul Amin

Ctg--Cox' Bazar ExpresswayCHATTOGRAM Mar 23: The feasibility study on the mega project to construct a 136-km-long expressway from Chattogram to Cox's Bazar under Public Private Partnership (PPP) is expected to be completed by December this year.
According to Roads and Highways Department (RHD) sources, an expert team of BUET has been conducting the study since September in 2019. It was scheduled to be completed by August this year.
Reliable sources said the feasibility study of the project remained suspended since April last year for Covid- 19 pandemic. The study resumed in November last year. RHD sources said the time for completion of feasibility study has been extended to December this year.
PPP sources said the government has already negotiated with Japanese government in 2017 for construction of the project under PPP by a Japanese firm.
After completion of the study, the Bangladesh PPP authority will resume negotiation with its Japanese counterpart, possibly in January next year.
PPP sources confirmed that the construction work of the project would begin in the next year.
Roads and Highways Department had formulated a Development project proposal (DPP) for elevation of Chattogram to Cox' Bazar road to a four-lane one at a cost of Tk 13000 crore which was submitted to the ECNEC for approval in 2018.
But the Prime Minister directed the authorities concerned to take a project for construction of an expressway from Chattogram to Cox' Bazar instead of a four-lane road. Accordingly, the Prime Minister's office (PMO) has taken the step to implement it under PPP and has been conducting a feasibility study by an expert team of BUET.
Sources said, after completion of the study, the decision will be taken whether the expressway will be constructed as elevated or on plain land.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
HC issues rule on online registration of marriage, divorce
A group of foreigners visiting the Amar Ekushey Book Fair
No new books from DU
Main accused Swadhin on 5-day remand
Govt celebrating 50 yrs of independence sans people, FFs: Fakhrul
SI among 3 held with drugs, pistols
Mother, son found dead
Mobile phone subscribers resent providers’ service quality


Latest News
Bhutanese PM ‘purely’ comes to join celebration: Momen
US continues to work closely with Bangladesh against Covid-19: Miller
Robi deploys 4.5G technology in all its network sites
India beat England by 66 runs in first ODI
Sinovac says its vaccine is safe for children as young as 3
45,000 affected by fire at Cox's Bazar Rohingya camps
Rohingya camp fire leaves 15 dead, 400 missing: UNHCR
BNP demands prompt probe into Rohingya camp fire
Mild heatwave continues, mercury soars to 39.3 degrees
Haji Salim MP tests COVID-19 positive
Most Read News
14 militants to be executed in firing squad: Court
COVID: Daily cases surpass 3,000, doubling in 4 days
Devastating Rohingya camp fire destroys thousands of houses
Seven burnt alive in Cox's Bazar Rohingya camp fire
Motorcyclist killed in Mymensingh road accident
Bhutan's PM pays homage to war heroes
Bhutanese PM arrives Dhaka, Hasina welcomes at airport
Mother, child found dead in Banani
Tamim, Mithun fifties steer Bangladesh to 271
New Zealand seal ODI series against Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft