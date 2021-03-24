55 freedom fighters get reception in Chattogram

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 23: Chattogram District Council has welcomed 55 heroic freedom fighters on the occasion of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of independence.

The reception was held at the auditorium of the Engineers Institution in the city on today afternoon.

In this connection, Freedom fighter and former minister Engineer Mosharraf Hossain was the chief guest while Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) Mayor M Rezaul Karim Chowdhury was present special guest and Chattogram Zilla Parishad Chairman MA Salam presided over the meeting and Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer (Deputy Secretary) Shabbir Iqbal gave a welcome address.

In the occasion, MP Nazrul Islam, District Council Secretary M Rabiul Hasan, freedom fighter Mirza Abu Mansur, Prof M Moinuddin, Enamul Haque Chowdhury and M Yunus were present among others.