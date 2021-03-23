PK Halder’s aide Shubhra Rani held

The Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested Shubhra Rani Ghosh, a director of shell company Wakama International, on charges of aiding fugitive Prashanta Kumar Halder (PK Halder) in corruption.

Shubhra was picked up from Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Monday morning, ACC spokesperson Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya, said, adding that she tried to flee abroad.

On Sunday, the anti-graft watchdogs filed a case against Shubhra and several other officials of Wakama, a company 'only on paper'.

The ACC filed six fresh cases against 37 people, including PK Halder, for allegedly embezzling about Tk494.6 crore through six ghost companies.