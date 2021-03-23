72 Quader Mirza followers get bail

The High Court (HC) on Monday granted four weeks anticipatory bail to 72 followers of Abdul Quader Mirza, younger brother of AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader and elected mayor of Basurhat municipality under Companiganj upazila, in two separate cases filed in Companiganj over a clash between two rival factions of Awami League in Noakhali.

The AL leaders who secured bail are Abul Khair, president of Bashurhat municipal unit, Mojammel Haque Kamrul chairman of Char Parbati Union Parishad, Jamal Uddin of Char Fakira unio Parshad and 69 others.

The HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Khandaker Diliruzzaman granted the bail orders after a hearing on 8 separate bail petitions filed by the accused leaders and activists of AL.

Lawyer Farhad Ahmed and Barrister SS Arefin Junnun argued for the bail petitioners.

A case was filed by former upazila chairman Mizanur Rahman Badal on February 19 and another case was filed by Sub-Inspector Mahfuzur Rahman on February 22 with the Companiganj police station over the clash of between two rival factions of Awami League.

Earlier, on March 18, 107 AL leader and activists got anticipatory bail from HC.

