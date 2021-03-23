

Queen Elizabeth greets BD people on 50 years of independence

"On the special occasion of your 50th Independence Day, I am delighted to convey to Your Excellency my congratulations, together with my best wishes to the people of Bangladesh," Bangladesh High Commission in London quoted the Queen as she wrote in a message sent to President M Abdul Hamid.

She conveyed her warmest congratulations and best wishes to the people of Bangladesh on the occasion of the country's 50 years of independence.

She added: "We share ties of friendship and affection, which remain the foundation of our partnership, are as important today as 50 years ago".







Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom on Monday greeted the people of Bangladesh on the occasion of the country's 50 years of independence."On the special occasion of your 50th Independence Day, I am delighted to convey to Your Excellency my congratulations, together with my best wishes to the people of Bangladesh," Bangladesh High Commission in London quoted the Queen as she wrote in a message sent to President M Abdul Hamid.She conveyed her warmest congratulations and best wishes to the people of Bangladesh on the occasion of the country's 50 years of independence.She added: "We share ties of friendship and affection, which remain the foundation of our partnership, are as important today as 50 years ago".