Book Fair draws huge crowds

With each day passing visitors are on the rise at the country's largest book fair the 'Amar Ekushey Book Fair-2021' organized by Bangla Academy.

This correspondent on Monday found book lovers taking autographs from their favorite writers and posing for selfies with them.

However, no one was seen maintaining any hygiene rules or distance from each other to prevent corona infection.

On the fifth consecutive day of the fair, one hundred and thirty nine new titles were launched on Monday. A total of three hundred and seventy nine books have hit the fair in five days.

Representatives of the publications were repeatedly urging the visitors to maintain physical distance and covering their face with masks but in vein.

Other than this, no publishing house and organisations were seen hanging any awareness posters or festoons on corona virus at their stalls and pavilions.

However, Bkash set up some tea-coffee-water points where awareness play cards and posters were hung and white circles three feet apart were drawn so that visitors can maintain distance from one another.

Munzereen Shahid, a post graduate from Dhaka University who is now studying at Oxford University, was seen beaming while signing on her books and giving a little talk to her fans.

Her first two books 'Ghore Bose Spoken English' and 'Sobar Jonno Vocabulary' have been published by Tamralipi Prakashani. "I am so happy and grateful that this is the first book fair where my two books have been published," Munzereen said.

The visitors are giving very enthusiastic response and feedbacks, she added.

Urging the readers to maintain hygiene rules she added that many students fear English. "I hope these two books will make the journey easier for those who want to learn English," she said.

Founder of Ten Minutes School, Ayman Sadiq said, 'Every year in the book fair, I go out of the stall and roam around various publications and interacts with visitors. It was a matter of great joy. But this time, there is no scope like that."

Raihana Siddika, a student of Dhaka University said, "I am so happy to see my favourite author Ayman Sadiq face to face. "It was a great moment having his autograph on my books," she added.

"I have bought three books of Humayun Ahmed, one book of Ayman Sadiq and two books of Munzereen Shahid."

A representative of Onnesha Prakashani said, though the works of poetry has been published more in numbers, the visitors are attracted to novels.

Covering face with masks is made mandatory at the fair. The visitors must go through fever screening before entry. Hand sanitizers are available at all entrances. The fair remains open from 3 pm till 9 pm on weekdays. On holidays and weekends, it remains open from 11 pm till 9 pm.







