Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 23 March, 2021, 5:00 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID: Daily cases surpass 3,000, doubling in 4 days       New Zealand seal ODI series against Bangladesh        14 militants to be executed in firing squad: Court      
Home Back Page

Book Fair draws huge crowds

Published : Tuesday, 23 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Tausiful Islam, From DU

With each day passing visitors are on the rise at the country's largest book fair the 'Amar Ekushey Book Fair-2021' organized by Bangla Academy.
This correspondent on Monday found book lovers taking autographs from their favorite writers and posing for selfies with them.
However, no one was seen maintaining any hygiene rules or distance from each other to prevent corona infection.
On the fifth consecutive day of the fair, one hundred and thirty nine new titles were launched on Monday. A total of three hundred and seventy nine books have hit the fair in five days.
Representatives of the publications were repeatedly urging the visitors to maintain physical distance and covering their face with masks but in vein.
Other than this, no publishing house and organisations were seen hanging any awareness posters or festoons on corona virus at their stalls and pavilions.
However,  Bkash set up some tea-coffee-water points where awareness play cards and posters were hung and white circles three feet apart were drawn so that visitors can maintain distance from one another.
Munzereen Shahid, a post graduate from Dhaka University who is now studying at Oxford University, was seen beaming while signing on her books and giving a little talk to her fans.
Her first two books 'Ghore Bose Spoken English' and 'Sobar Jonno Vocabulary' have been published by Tamralipi Prakashani. "I am so happy and grateful that this is the first book fair where my two books have been published," Munzereen said.
The visitors are giving very enthusiastic response and feedbacks, she added.
Urging the readers to maintain hygiene rules she added that many students fear English. "I hope these two books will make the journey easier for those who want to learn English," she said.
Founder of Ten Minutes School, Ayman Sadiq said, 'Every year in the book fair, I go out of the stall and roam around various publications and interacts with visitors. It was a matter of great joy. But this time, there is no scope like that."
Raihana Siddika, a student of Dhaka University said, "I am so happy to see my favourite author Ayman Sadiq face to face. "It was a great moment having his autograph on my books," she added.
"I have bought three books of Humayun Ahmed, one book of Ayman Sadiq and two books of Munzereen Shahid."
A representative of Onnesha Prakashani said, though the works of poetry has been published more in numbers, the visitors are attracted to novels.
Covering face with masks is made mandatory at the fair. The visitors must go through fever screening before entry. Hand sanitizers are available at all entrances. The fair remains open from 3 pm till 9 pm on weekdays. On holidays and weekends, it remains open from 11 pm till 9 pm.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
PK Halder’s aide Shubhra Rani held
72 Quader Mirza followers get bail
KSA announces initiative to end Yemeni crisis
Fire at Adamjee Court bldg
Queen Elizabeth greets BD people on 50 years of independence
Book Fair draws huge crowds
Janakantha Editor dead
You are a very inspiring leader in world, Bidya Devi tells Hasina


Latest News
BNP raises question on intention of Modi’s visit in Bangladesh
10 killed in Colorado supermarket shooting
2 cousins drown in Kalapara
AstraZeneca vaccine 100% effective against severe COVID-19
China beats US to become strongest military in world
Confusion as Brazil faces COVID surge with 2 Health Ministers
Sunamganj attack: Main accused Shahidul remanded
Bhutanese PM pays tributes to Bangabandhu
COVID: Daily cases surpass 3,000, doubling in 4 days
Motorcyclist killed in Manikganj road accident
Most Read News
Karutantra promotes weaving heritage of Dhakai Jamdani at Royal Bengal Atelier
Janakantha Editor Atikullah Khan dies
PK Halder’s aide Shuvra arrested from Dhaka airport
Massive fire at Balukhali Rohingya camp
Daily COVID death toll jumps to 30
Nepalese President Bidya Devi in Dhaka
Adamjee Court building catches fire; 13 units working
Devastating Rohingya camp fire destroys thousands of houses
KSA bound passenger held with 10,000 Yaba pills at Dhaka airport
President, PM mourn at demise of Atikullah Khan
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft