Tuesday, 23 March, 2021, 5:00 PM
Home Back Page

Janakantha Editor dead

Published : Tuesday, 23 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 92

Janakantha Editor dead

Janakantha Editor dead

Editor and publisher of the daily Janakantha Atikullah Khan Masud died of cardiac arrest at a hospital in the city early Monday. He was 71.
Atikullah Khan, also a member of the Jatiya Press Club, breathed his last at Evercare Hospital in the city around 5:30 am.
He was taken to the hospital early Monday as he complained of chest pain at his Cantonment residence, Tapan Biswas, a senior journalist of Janakantha said.
 Atikullah Khan, also Chairman of the Globe Janakantha Shilpa Paribar, left behind wife, two sons, grandchildren and a host of relatives to mourn his death.
His first namaz-e-janaza was held at Cantonment Jam-e-Mosque after Zohr prayers. Later, his body was kept to the mortuary of Birdem Hospital.    -UNB


-UNB

