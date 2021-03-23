

Janakantha Editor dead

Atikullah Khan, also a member of the Jatiya Press Club, breathed his last at Evercare Hospital in the city around 5:30 am.

He was taken to the hospital early Monday as he complained of chest pain at his Cantonment residence, Tapan Biswas, a senior journalist of Janakantha said.

Atikullah Khan, also Chairman of the Globe Janakantha Shilpa Paribar, left behind wife, two sons, grandchildren and a host of relatives to mourn his death.

His first namaz-e-janaza was held at Cantonment Jam-e-Mosque after Zohr prayers. Later, his body was kept to the mortuary of Birdem Hospital. -UNB







