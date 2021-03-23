Video
Home Back Page

You are a very inspiring leader in world, Bidya Devi tells Hasina

Bangladesh PM wants PTA with Nepal

Published : Tuesday, 23 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 111
Diplomatic Correspondent

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina calls on visiting Nepalese President Bidya Devi Bhandari at Hotel InterContinental in the capital on Monday. photo : pid

"I am your admirer," says Nepalese President Bidya Devi Bhandari when Bangladesh premier paid a courtesy call on her at InterContinental Hotel in the capital on Monday.
The Nepalese President highly praised Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for her dynamic leadership, eulogizing "You are a much inspiring leader in the world."
PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim briefed the newsmen after the meeting.
The Nepalese President said Bangladesh has made remarkable progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
On women empowerment, Bidya Devi Bhandari said Bangladesh can be a role model for women's participation in national development tasks.
Regarding cooperation, she said, "We want meaningful cooperation."
The Nepalese President thanked the Bangladesh premier as they got prompt support from Bangladesh while they needed fertilizer.
She thanked the Bangladesh premier for offering Nepal to use Bangladesh's port facilities and the Syedpur Airport.
The Nepalese president stressed the need for enhancing connectivity among the BIMSTEC member-states.
Mentioning that both the countries face adverse impact of the natural disasters, she said that both the countries could ensure maximum use of their respective resources to face the calamities.
UNB adds: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina laid emphasis on signing Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) between Bangladesh and Nepal for mutual benefits.
Sheikh Hasina also sought cooperation in the field of trade and commerce for tapping the potentials of the two neighbouring countries.
Welcoming the Nepalese President to Bangladesh, the Prime Minister recalled with gratitude the moral and material support of Nepal during the Liberation War of Bangladesh in 1971 when Nepal supplied arms to freedom fighters.
About the climate change, Hasina said she always mentions Nepal as a climate vulnerable country.


