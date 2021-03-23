Bidya Devi pays homage to martyrs of Liberation War, Bangabandhu

Nepalese President Bidya Devi Bhandari arrived in Dhaka on Monday morning on a two-day visit to attend the celebrations of the golden jubilee of country's independence and the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

She was given a guard of honour with 21-gun salute by a contingent drawn from Bangladesh Army, Navy and Air Force at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

President Abdul Hamid and his Nepalese counterpart Bidya Devi Bhandari enjoyed the state honour while the national anthems of the respective states were played. The state guest also inspected the parade.

From the airport, the Nepalese President went to Savar to pay rich tributes to the martyrs of the Liberation War of Bangladesh. She placed a wreath at the National Memorial.

Bidya Devi Bhandari planted a flower sapling named 'Uday Padda' on the premises of the memorial and signed the visitors' book there.

The Nepalese president's entourage members include her daughter Usha Kiran Bhandari, Nepal's Foreign Affairs Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali, and secretaries and senior officials concerned of the Nepalese government.

She also visited Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi and paid tributes to country's founding Father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





