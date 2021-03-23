Bangabandhu’s incessant struggle gave birth to BD: Bidya Devi Bhandari

Nepalese President Bidya Devi Bhandari said on Monday that Bangabandhu's incessant struggle gave birth to Bangladesh.

"Bangabandhu had showed unswerving leadership and unremitting action for Bangladesh's independence. Now, we are happy to see the celebrations of the birth centenary of Bangabandhu across Bangladesh in recognition of his role, contribution and sacrifice for the independence of Bangladesh," she said.

The Nepalese President made the remarks while addressing as the guest of honour the mega celebrations, marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 50 years of Bangladesh's Independence at the National Parade Ground.

The Nepalese President said the rapid development taking place in Bangladesh in accordance with Bangabandhu's vision of Sonar Bangla (Golden Bangladesh). As a close friend, Nepal would like to see continued economic progress and development of Bangladesh.

Bidya Devi arrived in Dhaka on Monday morning on a two-day visit to join the celebrations of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of the country's independence.

"In acknowledgement of his contribution, Bangabandhu was accorded the honoured title of Bangabandhu by then All Parties Students Action Committee in 1969. The entire Bangladesh instantly accepted it," she added.

As the celebrations on Bangabandhu's birth centenary is going on, I consider the continued progress of Bangladeshi people a fitting tribute to his contributions to the nation building process of Bangladesh. It was he who pioneered the independence movement of Bangladesh ever since his youth. He was a charismatic leader, well organizer, person of determination and courage and stout freedom fighter, she said.

Bangabandhu had deep love and esteem for Bangla language. He was the person who championed the cause for the protection and promotion of Bangla language with the support of Bangladeshi people.

We also learn about his great compassion for the weak, downtrodden, poor and other citizens in difficulty. As an excellent orator, organizer and crusader, Bangabandhu won the hearts and minds of the people of Bangladesh and attained the goal of creating a new nation. He is a revered leader of this region.

I have great pleasure to say that Nepal was the seventh country to recognize Bangladesh. Bangabandhu also expanded the reach of Bangladesh to the international community during his short period of leadership of the country after independence.

Also, in my country, the government of Nepal has dedicated its entire efforts towards realizing the common national aspiration of Samriddha Nepal, Sukhi Nepali (Prosperous Nepal, Happy Nepali). With our incessant efforts, Nepal will achieve the status of a middle-income country before long. Our efforts are focused on turning Nepal a prosperous nation. I believe that the development efforts of Nepal and Bangladesh will contribute to socio-economic progress of whole South Asia.

I would like to extend congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of the golden jubilee of the independence of Bangladesh. With these words, I extend congratulations to the Government and the people of Bangladesh on the occasion of the birth centenary of Bangabandu, the Father of the Nation. I would like to conclude my statement by extending best wishes for the continued progress, prosperity and happiness of the friendly country Bangladesh.

For a long time, Nepal and Bangladesh have continued to enjoy close, friendly and cooperative relationship. Geographically, our two countries are only a short distance away from each other. This geographical proximity, similar culture, tradition, mutual support and goodwill have firmly knotted the bilateral ties.

We have been cooperating to enhance trade, transit, energy, connectivity, tourism, education, culture, and people-to people relations. We are actively engaged in promoting our common interest at multilateral forums through mutual support and cooperation. We need to advance our partnership in these areas.

The volume of bilateral trade at present is moderate with enough scope for its expansion. Nepal has an increasing trade deficit with Bangladesh. We need to minimize the trade deficit in order to make trade beneficial for both countries. Elimination of trade barriers, development of infrastructure and easy market access could significantly boost the trade relationship.

Energy is another important area for the expansion of cooperation between our two countries. The two countries have already signed a MoU on cooperation in power. Nepal's hydropower and Bangladesh's natural gas can be the game-changers for our development needs. For our energy trade, it is imperative to strengthen trilateral cooperation among Nepal, Bangladesh and India.

Connectivity is quintessential for smooth and wider interactions and engagements between our two countries. With a view to enhancing the connectivity networks, we can add more flights to the existing Kathmandu-Dhaka sector and also connect by air our major regional cities like Saidpur of Bangladesh and Biratnagar of Nepal. Likewise, linkages of Nepal's rivers with that of India and Bangladesh will help develop waterways. Through this, connectivity can be improved and the cost of transport and trade can be reduced. Upgrading of roadways and development of railways and their linkages can also contribute meaningfully to this process. In this context, I am happy to state that the process of including Rohanpur as a "Port of Call" for promoting bilateral trade through railway transit is moving ahead.

Both Nepal and Bangladesh have been adversely affected by the impacts of climate change. The high lands of Nepal and the low lands of Bangladesh have been bearing the huge brunt of the climate crisis without being a cause for it. Nepal's Himalayan ice is getting melted and the sea level of the Bay of Bengal is rising. It has resulted into environmental catastrophes like floods and draughts, with erratic climate. In order to address this problem, we need to strengthen bilateral cooperation, including mobilizing international support, she added.







