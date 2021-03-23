Massive fire at Rohingya camp in Cox’s Bazar

COX'S BAZAR, Mar 22: Several hundred houses were gutted as a massive fire broke out at Balukhali Rohingya camp (Block No: 6-E / W) in Ukhiya upazila of Cox's Bazar on Monday afternoon.

Four firefighting units from Ukhiya, Ramu, Teknaf and Cox's Bazar are working to extinguish the fire but the blaze could not be contained till 8:10pm. The fire broke out at around 3:00pm.

Commanding officer Atikur Rahman of 14-Armed Police Battalion (APBn) of Cox's Bazar told the Daily Observer that fire service men are trying to douse the fire and people from the neighbouring block were evacuated.

Rohingya leaders Mohammad Rafique and Mohammad Abdullah said the locals tried to extinguish the fire initially. Four fire service units then rushed to the spot.

Refugee, Relief and Repatriation Commission's additional commissioner Shamsud Douza Nayan said fire service, police, APBn and local administration are jointly working to bring the blaze under control.

The extent of loss could not be ascertained immediately, he added. He said Rohingyas were evacuated from various blocks to avoid casualties.

He said, "A terrible fire has broken out in Kutupalong Rohingya camp. The fire is spreading rapidly in different blocks due to high wind speed. Fire service members are trying to put out the fire."

Meanwhile, Shamsuddoja Nayan, additional commissioner for Relief and Refugee Repatriation, said: "I have received the news of fire at the camp. We are not sure how much damage was caused by the fire."







