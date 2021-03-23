Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 23 March, 2021, 4:59 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID: Daily cases surpass 3,000, doubling in 4 days       New Zealand seal ODI series against Bangladesh        14 militants to be executed in firing squad: Court      
Home Front Page

Verdict in Kotalipara bomb planting case today

Published : Tuesday, 23 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 48
Court Correspondent

A special tribunal is scheduled to pronounce today (Tuesday) its judgement in a case lodged over planting bomb at the temporary helipad on Sheikh Lutfor Rahman Government Ideal College ground to kill Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in 2000.
Judge Abu Jafar Md Kamruzzaman of Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 on March 11 set the date as both the prosecution and defence concluded their arguments in the case on that day.
The accused in the case are-Md Azizul Haque alias Shanewaj, Md Lokman,
Md Eusuf, Mochahab Hossain, Sheikh Md Enamul Haque, Md Mofijur Rahman, Md Mahmud Ajhar, Md Rasheduzzaman, Md Tarek, Md Wadud Sheikh, Md Anisul Islam, Sarwar Hossain Miah, Mawlana Amirul Islam and Mawlana Rafikul Islam Khan.
According to the case documents, army men recovered a 76-kg powerful bomb on July 21, 2000, from the premises of Sheikh Lutfor Rahman Government Ideal College when a podium was being made for the Prime Minister's rally. Then sub-inspector Nur Hossain of Kotalipara Police Station filed the case under explosive substances act. ASP Abdul Kahhar Akand on November 15, 2001, filed charge-sheet in the case and the court on November 21, 2004, framed charges against the accused.
A total of 34 witnesses out of 50 were examined by the court in the case.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Put partisan differences aside, stand by the people: Hamid
Bangabandhu’s incessant struggle gave birth to BD: Bidya Devi Bhandari
UAE secret mediation led to Indio-Pak thaw: Report
Massive fire at Rohingya camp in Cox’s Bazar
Verdict in Kotalipara bomb planting case today
PM urges world people to ensure sustainable development
Corona infection on the rise with new variants
Quantum leap in C-19 deaths, infections


Latest News
BNP raises question on intention of Modi’s visit in Bangladesh
10 killed in Colorado supermarket shooting
2 cousins drown in Kalapara
AstraZeneca vaccine 100% effective against severe COVID-19
China beats US to become strongest military in world
Confusion as Brazil faces COVID surge with 2 Health Ministers
Sunamganj attack: Main accused Shahidul remanded
Bhutanese PM pays tributes to Bangabandhu
COVID: Daily cases surpass 3,000, doubling in 4 days
Motorcyclist killed in Manikganj road accident
Most Read News
Karutantra promotes weaving heritage of Dhakai Jamdani at Royal Bengal Atelier
Janakantha Editor Atikullah Khan dies
PK Halder’s aide Shuvra arrested from Dhaka airport
Massive fire at Balukhali Rohingya camp
Daily COVID death toll jumps to 30
Nepalese President Bidya Devi in Dhaka
Adamjee Court building catches fire; 13 units working
Devastating Rohingya camp fire destroys thousands of houses
KSA bound passenger held with 10,000 Yaba pills at Dhaka airport
President, PM mourn at demise of Atikullah Khan
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft