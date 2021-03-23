Verdict in Kotalipara bomb planting case today

A special tribunal is scheduled to pronounce today (Tuesday) its judgement in a case lodged over planting bomb at the temporary helipad on Sheikh Lutfor Rahman Government Ideal College ground to kill Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in 2000.

Judge Abu Jafar Md Kamruzzaman of Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-1 on March 11 set the date as both the prosecution and defence concluded their arguments in the case on that day.

The accused in the case are-Md Azizul Haque alias Shanewaj, Md Lokman,

Md Eusuf, Mochahab Hossain, Sheikh Md Enamul Haque, Md Mofijur Rahman, Md Mahmud Ajhar, Md Rasheduzzaman, Md Tarek, Md Wadud Sheikh, Md Anisul Islam, Sarwar Hossain Miah, Mawlana Amirul Islam and Mawlana Rafikul Islam Khan.

According to the case documents, army men recovered a 76-kg powerful bomb on July 21, 2000, from the premises of Sheikh Lutfor Rahman Government Ideal College when a podium was being made for the Prime Minister's rally. Then sub-inspector Nur Hossain of Kotalipara Police Station filed the case under explosive substances act. ASP Abdul Kahhar Akand on November 15, 2001, filed charge-sheet in the case and the court on November 21, 2004, framed charges against the accused.

