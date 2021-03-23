Corona infection on the rise with new variants

The number of both infection and deaths from coronavirus shot up yesterday with new variants of the virus spreading fast.

Corona patients in hospitals have increased by more than 68 percent in the space of two weeks across the country.

In Dhaka, it has

ncreased by about 73 percent. Experts said this high rate of infection is terrifyingly alarming.

They said the second wave of coronavirus infection had started in the country. Corona almost came under control in January this year but a new wave has begun this month.

On January 19, the daily detection rate fell below 5 percent. At one stage it dropped below 3 percent. Mass vaccination of Covid-19 also started across the country.

But since the beginning of March, the infection has been on the rise again. On March 9, the detection rate was again 5 percent but it gradually rose.

Even yesterday the daily infection rate was 11.19 percent.

Medical scientists said one of the reasons for the current situation is the variants of several types of coronavirus.

The first variant of the coronavirus that spread around the world was Covid-19. The second variant is called UK E-117, the third is UK E-1525, the fourth is South African variant E-135 and the fifth variant is Brazilian P-1.

Not all variants have yet spread to all countries of the world. The vaccines that have been discovered work against most variants.

According to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), the number of vacancies in the ICUs (Intensive Care Units) of corona dedicated government hospitals listed by DGHS is declining.

Out of the 95 ICU beds allotted for corona patients in the hospitals, 90 patients are admitted and only five beds are vacant.

All 16 ICU beds of Kuwait Bangladesh Friendship Government Hospital, 10 ICU beds of Kurmitola General Hospital, six ICU beds of Government Employees Hospital, 10 ICU beds of Dhaka Medical College Hospital, 14 ICU beds in Mugda General Hospital and 16 ICU beds of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University have now paitents.

Rajarbagh Police Hospital alone has three ICU beds vacant out of 15 beds, and Sheikh Russell Gastroliver Hospital has two vacant beds out of 8 ICU beds.

On the other hand, out of 168 ICUs of the nine private hospitals listed by the DGHS, 121 patients are admitted and only 47 beds are still vacant.

Out of the total 263 ICU beds of the listed government and private hospitals in Dhaka city, 211 patients got admitted and only 52 beds are vacant.

Of the seven hospitals listed in the Chittagong metropolis, four government hospitals have 25 ICUs, 14 of which have patients, and 11 have empty beds. There are 10 patients in 20 beds of three private hospitals and there are 10 vacancies.

There are 540 ICUs for corona patients across the country. Of them, 298 patients are admitted and 242 beds are vacant.

In a span of two weeks, the number of patients in hospitals across the country has increased by 68.39 percent and in the hospitals of the capital by 72.93 percent.

Prof Dr M Iqbal Arslan, Member of the Technical Committee on Covid-19 and President of Swadhinata Chikitshak Parishad (Swachip), said, "6 patients have already been identified in the country with new strain of the virus. This strain of the virus is highly contagious."

Therefore, it is necessary to set goals to control the situation. It is important to ensure contact tracing of new identities. Besides, now is the time to fully confirm quarantine.

"We have to deal with this new wave by learning from the mistakes of the first time."

Dr Shahzad Hossain Masum, the head of the ICU Unit of Kurmitola General Hospital, said, "The situation of Covid-19 has changed recently. The mortality rate was much lower in a couple of months. Now the situation has changed again. We see this change happening right before our eyes. At this point the patients are getting worse fast. Since no cure for Covid-19 is yet in the hands of the world's scientists resistance is the only way."

In this regard, Prof Dr Nazmul Islam, spokesman of the DGHS and Director of the Department of Disease Control, said, "The infection is on the rise due to new variants. The rate of infection is much higher this year than last year. People must wear face mask to control the situation."








