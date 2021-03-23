Quantum leap in C-19 deaths, infections

Deaths and infections from Covid-19 made a quantum leap overnight with 30 deaths and 2809 cases.

Thirty more deaths from coronavirus, the highest daily number since December 26 last year, bringing the death toll from the deadly virus to 8,720, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

As many as 2,809 new cases of Covid-19 with 11.19 per cent infection rate were recorded in the last 24 hours until 8:00am on Monday. This is the highest daily count since August 20, taking the number of infections to 573,687. With the new cases, the number of infections in the country now stands at 573,687.

Besides, 1,754 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the period, raising the total number of recoveries to 5,24,159 with 91.37 per cent recovery rate, the release said.

A total of 25,111 samples were tested at 219 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. A total of 4,434,230 samples have been tested in the country so far.

The overall infection rate in the country till date was 12.94 per cent. The death rate stands at 1.52 per cent.

Among the deceased, 25 were men and five were women. Of them, 29 died at different hospitals while one at home.

Of the dead, 24 of them died in Dhaka, four in Chattogram, and one each in Khulna and Sylhet divisions.

The gender breakdown of Covid-19 victim shows that 6,595 of the total deceased were men and 2,125 were women.

The country's maiden case was reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18 the same year.

However, the fast-spreading coronavirus has claimed more than 2,729,111 lives and infected as many as 123,942,893 people across the world till Sunday, according to worldometer.

As many as 99,864,223 people have recovered from Covid-19 which has affected 219 countries.

The novel coronavirus broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December of 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.







