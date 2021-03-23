India honours Bangabandhu with Gandhi Peace Prize

The government of India on Monday conferred the Gandhi Peace Prize 2020 on Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in recognition of his outstanding contribution to social, economic and political transformation through non-violent and other Gandhian methods.

The Jury for Gandhi Peace Prize is chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and comprises of two ex-officio members, the Chief Justice of India and Leader of the single largest Opposition Party in Lok Sabha, according to Press Information Bureau of India

Two eminent members are also part of the Jury. They are Om Birla, Speaker of the Lok Sabha, and

Bindeshwar Pathak, Founder of Sulabh International Social Service Organisation.

The Jury met on March 19 and after due deliberations, unanimously decided to select Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as the recipient of the Gandhi Peace Prize for the year 2020.

The Gandhi Peace Prize is an annual award instituted by the government of India since 1995, the 125th birth anniversary commemoration year of Mahatma Gandhi.

The Gandhi Peace Prize recognizes the immense and unparalleled contribution of Bangabandhu in inspiring the liberation of Bangladesh, bringing stability to a nation born out of strife, laying the foundation for the close and fraternal relations between India and Bangladesh, and promoting peace and non-violence in the Indian subcontinent.

The award is given to individuals and institutions for their contribution towards social, economic and political transformation through non-violence and other Gandhian methods.

The past awardees include luminaries like Dr Julius Nyerere, former president of Tanzania; Dr Gerhard Fischer, Federal Republic of Germany; Ramakrishna Mission; Baba Amte (Shri MurlidharDevidasAmte); Late Dr Nelson Mandela, former president of South Africa; Grameen Bank of Bangladesh; Archbishop Desmond Tutu of South Africa; Shri Chandi Prasad Bhatt and Indian Space Research Organisation. Recent awardees include Vivekananda Kendra, India (2015); Akshaya Patra Foundation, India and Sulabh International (Jointly, for 2016); Ekal Abhiyan Trust, India(2017) and Shri Yohei Sasakawa, Japan(2018).

The award carries an amount of Rs 1 crore, a citation, a plaque and an exquisite traditional handicraft/ handloom item.

Modi has said that Bangabandhu was a champion of human rights and freedom, and is a hero to Indians as well.

As Bangladesh celebrates Mujib Borsho, India said it is honoured to be commemorating his legacy jointly with the Government of Bangladesh and its people.







