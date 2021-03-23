

Obituary

Shamsul Huq left behind his wife, four sons, two daughters and grandchildren.

He retired as a senior officer in 1991 from Karnaphuli Paper Mill Ltd, an enterprise of Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC).

Shamsul Huq was buried at the family graveyard at Alkara, Chouddagram in Cumilla.

Noted architect Ziaul Huq Chowdhury, managing director at Architects Limited, is the son of Shamsul Huq Chowdhury. Shamsul Huq Chowdhury, a retired senio officer of Karnaphuli Paper Mill Ltd died on March 19 at Bangladesh Specialized Hospital Ltd in the capital due to old age complications. He was 100.Shamsul Huq left behind his wife, four sons, two daughters and grandchildren.He retired as a senior officer in 1991 from Karnaphuli Paper Mill Ltd, an enterprise of Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC).Shamsul Huq was buried at the family graveyard at Alkara, Chouddagram in Cumilla.Noted architect Ziaul Huq Chowdhury, managing director at Architects Limited, is the son of Shamsul Huq Chowdhury.