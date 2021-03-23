

Journalist Nurul Huda laid to rest

He was buried after Maghrib prayers following his namaj-e-janaza at Mirpur journalists' residential area.

Huda passed away at his residence at Mirpur journalists' residential area on Sunday afternoon. He was 72.

He left behind his wife, three daughters and a host of relatives and colleagues to mourn his death.

Huda was suffering from kidney ailments, said family sources.

He served the Jatiya Press Club in different capacities, including as senior vice-president.

Born in Bikrampur of Munshiganj, Huda started his journalism career after completion of his graduation in English from Dhaka University in the early 1970s by joining the Bangladesh Observer (now defunct). Later, he worked at different media outlets. -BSS











