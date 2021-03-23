â€˜Coxâ€™s Bazar to come under rail network by December next yearâ€™

Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan on Monday expressed hope that Cox's Bazar will come under rail network within December, 2022.

Talking to reporters at Rail Bhaban, he said the scheduled date for completion of the ongoing project for constructing rail line between Chattogram and Cox's Bazar is June next year.

"…But we are considering an additional six months which means the work will definitely be completed within December next year if not by June and Cox's Bazar will be connected with the rest of the country by rail then," he said.

The minister was speaking at a press briefing to inform that two prime ministers of Bangladesh and India will announce launching of Dhaka-New Jalpaiguri passenger train on March 27. -Agencies



