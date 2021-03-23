Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 23 March, 2021, 4:59 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID: Daily cases surpass 3,000, doubling in 4 days       New Zealand seal ODI series against Bangladesh        14 militants to be executed in firing squad: Court      
Home City News

â€˜Coxâ€™s Bazar to come under rail network by December next yearâ€™

Published : Tuesday, 23 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

Railways Minister Nurul Islam Sujan on Monday expressed hope that Cox's Bazar will come under rail network within December, 2022.
Talking to reporters at Rail Bhaban, he said the scheduled date for completion of the ongoing project for constructing rail line between Chattogram and Cox's Bazar is June next year.
"…But we are considering an additional six months which means the work will definitely be completed within December next year if not by June and Cox's Bazar will be connected with the rest of the country by rail then," he said.
The minister was speaking at a press briefing to inform that two prime ministers of Bangladesh and India will announce launching of Dhaka-New Jalpaiguri passenger train on March 27.    -Agencies


Â« PreviousNext Â»

You Might Also Like
Obituary
Journalist Nurul Huda laid to rest
People in a queue to collect essentials from a truck of  TCB
â€˜Coxâ€™s Bazar to come under rail network by December next yearâ€™
This year's Hajj to be performed in limited scale: Minister
Flight operation to resume on Mar 28
New variant may be behind Covid surge in BD: Experts
India gifts 109 ambulances to Bangladesh


Latest News
BNP raises question on intention of Modiâ€™s visit in Bangladesh
10 killed in Colorado supermarket shooting
2 cousins drown in Kalapara
AstraZeneca vaccine 100% effective against severe COVID-19
China beats US to become strongest military in world
Confusion as Brazil faces COVID surge with 2 Health Ministers
Sunamganj attack: Main accused Shahidul remanded
Bhutanese PM pays tributes to Bangabandhu
COVID: Daily cases surpass 3,000, doubling in 4 days
Motorcyclist killed in Manikganj road accident
Most Read News
Karutantra promotes weaving heritage of Dhakai Jamdani at Royal Bengal Atelier
Janakantha Editor Atikullah Khan dies
PK Halderâ€™s aide Shuvra arrested from Dhaka airport
Massive fire at Balukhali Rohingya camp
Daily COVID death toll jumps to 30
Nepalese President Bidya Devi in Dhaka
Adamjee Court building catches fire; 13 units working
Devastating Rohingya camp fire destroys thousands of houses
KSA bound passenger held with 10,000 Yaba pills at Dhaka airport
President, PM mourn at demise of Atikullah Khan
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft