This year's Hajj to be performed in limited scale: Minister

Although the upcoming Hajj season is knocking at the door, the Hajj authorities of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) haven't yet given any signal to Bangladesh's Religious Affairs Ministry to complete preparation for sending pilgrims except instructions of taking Covid 19 vaccine for performing Hajj this year.

Amid the situation, the government has started initial preparation for sending limited pilgrims without giving announcement for fresh enrolment or registration. This year, pilgrims who had registered in 2019 and 2020, would be considered for performing Hajj this year.

In this situation, the ministry high ups apprehend that this year's Hajj would also be performed in a limited scale. Although the KSA authorities haven't yet given any signal, it may communicate soon for sending pilgrims. However, the number wouldn't be higher than last year.

Due to the uncertainty, the Religious Affairs Ministry hasn't yet announced any Hajj package for this year. Initially, the preparation is being taken following the previous packages announced last year. The additional charges of the KSA government might be included with the package fees.

While talking to reporters at his Secretariat office, State Minister for Religious Affairs Faridul Haque Khan on Monday said this year's Hajj would also be performed in a limited scale. A few pilgrims would get chance to perform Hajj from other countries except KSA.

Regarding the number, he said, "It's hard to say about the number. It's uncertain. The number might be 10,000 or more. The KSA authorities haven't yet given any signal in this regards."

















