Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 23 March, 2021, 4:59 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID: Daily cases surpass 3,000, doubling in 4 days       New Zealand seal ODI series against Bangladesh        14 militants to be executed in firing squad: Court      
Home City News

This year's Hajj to be performed in limited scale: Minister

Published : Tuesday, 23 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Staff Correspondent

Although the upcoming Hajj season is knocking at the door, the Hajj authorities of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) haven't yet given any signal to Bangladesh's Religious Affairs Ministry to complete preparation for sending pilgrims except instructions of taking Covid 19 vaccine for performing Hajj this year.
Amid the situation, the government has started initial preparation for sending limited pilgrims without giving announcement for fresh enrolment or registration. This year, pilgrims who had registered in 2019 and 2020, would be considered for performing Hajj this year.
In this situation, the ministry high ups apprehend that this year's Hajj would also be performed in a limited scale. Although the KSA authorities haven't yet given any signal, it may communicate soon for sending pilgrims. However, the number wouldn't be higher than last year.
Due to the uncertainty, the Religious Affairs Ministry hasn't yet announced any Hajj package for this year. Initially, the preparation is being taken following the previous packages announced last year. The additional charges of the KSA government might be included with the package fees.
While talking to reporters at his Secretariat office, State Minister for Religious Affairs Faridul Haque Khan on Monday said this year's Hajj would also be performed in a limited scale. A few pilgrims would get chance to perform Hajj from other countries except KSA.
Regarding the number, he said, "It's hard to say about the number. It's uncertain. The number might be 10,000 or more. The KSA authorities haven't yet given any signal in this regards."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Obituary
Journalist Nurul Huda laid to rest
People in a queue to collect essentials from a truck of  TCB
‘Cox’s Bazar to come under rail network by December next year’
This year's Hajj to be performed in limited scale: Minister
Flight operation to resume on Mar 28
New variant may be behind Covid surge in BD: Experts
India gifts 109 ambulances to Bangladesh


Latest News
BNP raises question on intention of Modi’s visit in Bangladesh
10 killed in Colorado supermarket shooting
2 cousins drown in Kalapara
AstraZeneca vaccine 100% effective against severe COVID-19
China beats US to become strongest military in world
Confusion as Brazil faces COVID surge with 2 Health Ministers
Sunamganj attack: Main accused Shahidul remanded
Bhutanese PM pays tributes to Bangabandhu
COVID: Daily cases surpass 3,000, doubling in 4 days
Motorcyclist killed in Manikganj road accident
Most Read News
Karutantra promotes weaving heritage of Dhakai Jamdani at Royal Bengal Atelier
Janakantha Editor Atikullah Khan dies
PK Halder’s aide Shuvra arrested from Dhaka airport
Massive fire at Balukhali Rohingya camp
Daily COVID death toll jumps to 30
Nepalese President Bidya Devi in Dhaka
Adamjee Court building catches fire; 13 units working
Devastating Rohingya camp fire destroys thousands of houses
KSA bound passenger held with 10,000 Yaba pills at Dhaka airport
President, PM mourn at demise of Atikullah Khan
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft