Flight operation to resume on Mar 28

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has decided to resume its flights operation on the Dhaka-Jashore route from March 28 after more than a year of flight suspension on the route.

Biman's Deputy General Manager (Public Relation) Tahera Khandker told this correspondent that from March 28 this year, flight operation would resume on the route.

A total of nine flights will operate on the route in a week, according to Biman decision.

On March 14 last year, Biman suspended flight operation on the route - Dhaka-Jashore-Dhaka - along with some other domestic routes to curb Covid-19 infection.

Bangladesh detected first Covid-19 patient on March 8 last year and started general holidays from March 26.

Tahera Khandker said as part of celebration of the Mujib Year, the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and golden jubilee of the country's independence, the authority has decided to resume flight operations on the route.

Along with this, Biman also decided to increase its weekly flights on the Dhaka-Saidpur-Dhaka route. It will operate 10 flights in a week instead of three.



















