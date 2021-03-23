Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 23 March, 2021, 4:58 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID: Daily cases surpass 3,000, doubling in 4 days       New Zealand seal ODI series against Bangladesh        14 militants to be executed in firing squad: Court      
Home City News

New variant may be behind Covid surge in BD: Experts

Published : Tuesday, 23 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

Amid a sudden upsurge in coronavirus cases, health experts fear that a highly transmissible variant of the deadly virus might have appeared in Bangladesh through mutations.
They think a comprehensive study and genome squeezing is necessary to examine whether the mutations have led to the new variant contributing to the upsurge in Covid cases in Bangladesh.
Meanwhile, a team of Bangladeshi researchers in collaboration with Monash University in Malaysia found that coronavirus mutated 4,604 times in Bangladesh from April to December last year.
Examining 371 genome sequences of the virus, they found 34 unique mutations in Bangladesh.
The researchers laid emphasis on conducting more research on the unique mutations as they think any of them can be deadlier and the cause of the recent spike in the virus cases.
Causes behind fresh wave
Talking to UNB, noted virologist Nazrul Islam, a member of the national technical advisory committee formed to tackle Covid-19, said it seems that a fresh wave of the coronavirus has begun in the country.
"The first wave of the virus hit the country affecting the unimmunised raw population. But there're now many immunised people who have the antibody. Despite that, the virus is rapidly increasing which is a matter of deep concern," he said.
Nazrul said people are hardly concerned about the health safety rules like wearing masks and maintaining physical distancing and washing hands with soap, helping the virus spread fast.
He said it is a fact that the UK variant has been detected in Bangladesh in January last which is contributing to the rise in the virus. "But I think a new strong variant may appear in Bangladesh like in South Africa through unique mutations of the virus. We should look into the matter"
Public health expert MH Chowdhury (Lenin), chairman of the medicine department at the Health and Hope Hospital, said the coronavirus is now spreading faster than the previous wave, infecting young people more.
"The condition of the patients coming to hospitals is deteriorating fast. Low fever, body-ache and cough are the major symptoms of the virus-infected people, mainly the young and middle-aged ones.
Lenin said systematic studies and genome sequencing are now necessary to know which variants are now actively prevailing in the country. "It's also necessary to know whether new mutations make the virus more dangerous or easily transmittable in the country."
Law enforcement essential
Prof Nazrul said masking up is a major preventive measure against the coronavirus. "But many people don't wear masks. They should be forced to do it by enforcing laws. If necessary, I think, Army personnel should be deployed to ensure cent percent mask use." From their technical committee, Nazrul said, they advised the government to focus on mask use and stop unnecessary gatherings. "But we're frustrated that no effective measure has been taken to implement our suggestions."
Dr Lenin said the government should involve the people of all walks of life, including public representatives, to encourage people to use masks, maintain health safety rules and receive the vaccine.
Besides, Lenin said, the government should focus on checking public gatherings through imposing restrictions on different meetings, events, and social functions.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Obituary
Journalist Nurul Huda laid to rest
People in a queue to collect essentials from a truck of  TCB
‘Cox’s Bazar to come under rail network by December next year’
This year's Hajj to be performed in limited scale: Minister
Flight operation to resume on Mar 28
New variant may be behind Covid surge in BD: Experts
India gifts 109 ambulances to Bangladesh


Latest News
BNP raises question on intention of Modi’s visit in Bangladesh
10 killed in Colorado supermarket shooting
2 cousins drown in Kalapara
AstraZeneca vaccine 100% effective against severe COVID-19
China beats US to become strongest military in world
Confusion as Brazil faces COVID surge with 2 Health Ministers
Sunamganj attack: Main accused Shahidul remanded
Bhutanese PM pays tributes to Bangabandhu
COVID: Daily cases surpass 3,000, doubling in 4 days
Motorcyclist killed in Manikganj road accident
Most Read News
Karutantra promotes weaving heritage of Dhakai Jamdani at Royal Bengal Atelier
Janakantha Editor Atikullah Khan dies
PK Halder’s aide Shuvra arrested from Dhaka airport
Massive fire at Balukhali Rohingya camp
Daily COVID death toll jumps to 30
Nepalese President Bidya Devi in Dhaka
Adamjee Court building catches fire; 13 units working
Devastating Rohingya camp fire destroys thousands of houses
KSA bound passenger held with 10,000 Yaba pills at Dhaka airport
President, PM mourn at demise of Atikullah Khan
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft