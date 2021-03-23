India gifts 109 ambulances to Bangladesh

The Government of India has gifted 109 ambulances to Bangladesh on the occasion of Bangabandhu's birth centenary.

One of the ambulances entered the Benapole land port on Monday morning.

The rest will arrive in phases before and after the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bangladesh.

Modi will formally hand over the gift ambulances to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka.

Uttara Motors official Zakaria Imtiaz said, "The ambulances arrived on Monday and were kept in the Benapole port shed. After the formalities of port and customs, it will be taken to Dhaka."

The remaining 108 ambulances will come to Bangladesh in phases.

The first ambulance has ventilation facilities.

Benapole Customs House Commissioner Azizur Rahman said that once the ambulances arrived at the port, arrangements would be made to release those on a priority basis.


















