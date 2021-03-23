Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 23 March, 2021, 4:58 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID: Daily cases surpass 3,000, doubling in 4 days       New Zealand seal ODI series against Bangladesh        14 militants to be executed in firing squad: Court      
Home City News

Bangabandhu’s birth centenary

India gifts 109 ambulances to Bangladesh

Published : Tuesday, 23 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 113

The Government of India has gifted 109 ambulances to Bangladesh on the occasion of Bangabandhu's birth centenary.
One of the ambulances entered the Benapole land port on Monday morning.
The rest will arrive in phases before and after the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bangladesh.
Modi will formally hand over the gift ambulances to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka.
Uttara Motors official Zakaria Imtiaz said, "The ambulances arrived on Monday and were kept in the Benapole port shed. After the formalities of port and customs, it will be taken to Dhaka."
The remaining 108 ambulances will come to Bangladesh in phases.
The first ambulance has ventilation facilities.
Benapole Customs House Commissioner Azizur Rahman said that once the ambulances arrived at the port, arrangements would be made to release those on a priority basis.    -Agencies


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Obituary
Journalist Nurul Huda laid to rest
People in a queue to collect essentials from a truck of  TCB
‘Cox’s Bazar to come under rail network by December next year’
This year's Hajj to be performed in limited scale: Minister
Flight operation to resume on Mar 28
New variant may be behind Covid surge in BD: Experts
India gifts 109 ambulances to Bangladesh


Latest News
BNP raises question on intention of Modi’s visit in Bangladesh
10 killed in Colorado supermarket shooting
2 cousins drown in Kalapara
AstraZeneca vaccine 100% effective against severe COVID-19
China beats US to become strongest military in world
Confusion as Brazil faces COVID surge with 2 Health Ministers
Sunamganj attack: Main accused Shahidul remanded
Bhutanese PM pays tributes to Bangabandhu
COVID: Daily cases surpass 3,000, doubling in 4 days
Motorcyclist killed in Manikganj road accident
Most Read News
Karutantra promotes weaving heritage of Dhakai Jamdani at Royal Bengal Atelier
Janakantha Editor Atikullah Khan dies
PK Halder’s aide Shuvra arrested from Dhaka airport
Massive fire at Balukhali Rohingya camp
Daily COVID death toll jumps to 30
Nepalese President Bidya Devi in Dhaka
Adamjee Court building catches fire; 13 units working
Devastating Rohingya camp fire destroys thousands of houses
KSA bound passenger held with 10,000 Yaba pills at Dhaka airport
President, PM mourn at demise of Atikullah Khan
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft