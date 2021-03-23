Health guideline must be followed

Dear Sir

The number of C-19 affected and dead people is again rising at an alarming rate. This time a new DNA strand of Covid-19 is being discussed which is rapidly infectious. It has already begun to spread in 83 countries around the world. According to the public health analysts, young people are likely to b more affected by it. But despite the increase in the prevalence of corona, people are reluctant to follow the rules of hygiene and safety.



Most of the people are walking on the streets without proper safety. Low- income people like labours are too much careless about this situation. Besides, people in rural areas have misconceptions, preconceptions and a neglecting mentality about this Covid-19. On the other hand, after the arrival of Covid-19 vaccine in the country, majority of the people became more careless about following the safety rules. In order to prevent the infection and outbreak of this disease, we all must use proper safety outdoor and wash our hands frequently with soap and water or use sanitizer.



There is no other option rather than self-awareness and adhere to the hygiene rules to be safe from this infectious disease and keep life normal. It is because, "Prevention is better than cure."



Ariful Islam

Chattagram