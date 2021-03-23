

A memorable trip to Cox’s Bazar



We were travelling by US Bangla Airlines. Our plane was Boeing-727, business-class. The plane took off at 10:45 am and landed at 11:05 am. Because of the Covid-19 we had to sanitize our hands and wear masks before entering the aero plane. After the safe landing in Cox's Bazar Domestic Airport, our driver from Long-Beach hotel came to pick us up. We checked in, our room was 502 and after checking-in we rested for a couple of hours, ate lunch and went to Inani-Beach to enjoy the sunset. The journey was 2 hours long and we stopped by a few places to enjoy the beach view and took some photos of it. There were some boats on the beach. These boats are basically used in the Oceans and I wonder how scary it is to be stranded in the middle of the ocean on these boats. We went to Inani beach and went on a bike ride. The bike riding was also good.



We returned from there and went to Fish World. The Fish World in Cox's Bazar contained so many breeds of fish that I was stunned! Alas! After roaming around we finally went back to our hotel. I didn't take a bath that day so after coming from the swimming pool at 8:30 pm we rested for an hour and we went to eat dinner. After coming back we went to sleep. Next day 28th December, 2021 after having breakfast in our hotel we went to Ramu Temple. The Ramu Temple is a Buddha Temple.



The temple has a huge spectacular lying figure of the Bhuddha, made of gold. When we were coming back to the hotel, a sudden decision was made to visit Moheshkhali. The place needs to be visited by a speedboat. Moheshkhali is the place where most of the salt farming is done. The betel leaf in Moheshkhali is famous all around Bangladesh. We went by speed boat and the journey was only 15 miles long. When we reached there I was so stunned to see that the place was nearly a copy of Sundarban. We hired a driver and went to a few places like the place where farmers farm salt, the famous betel leaves and lastly the dry fish market. It was a hard day and we still enjoyed these places.



Next day we started for our main destination--Saint Martin's! We woke up very early and hurriedly got ready because the bus was arriving at 6 am but due to heavy traffic, it reached at 6:20 a.m. Our destination was to reach Teknaf first then hop on a ship to Saint Martin. After a 3-hour long period we finally reached the place and immediately went to Chera Dwip. It is a small portion kind of separated from Saint Martin.



We roamed different tourist spots and went to our resort which was a 5 Star Resort. As we finished seeing all the top tourist spots and finished our lunch at the resort, coming back from Saint Martin to Teknaf was our next mission. We started another 3-hour long journey back to Teknaf at 1:30 p.m. We returned to the hotel with tired body. The next day at 5 pm was our flight back to Dhaka. I enjoyed the vacation and couldn't wait to tell that to my friends! Moreover, the next day was the New Year!!! We packed up everything, had meals and finally went to the airport. At 6:05 pm, we reached Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka.

The writer is a student of St. Joseph International School (SJIS), Mohammadpur, Dhaka













My mom's birthday passed a few days ago. As a birthday gift we, father and son duo decided to take mom on a vacation in Cox's Bazar. Usually, car journey takes a long time and are boring as well. So we decided to go by Air. As per the plan the trip was scheduled on 27th December. So, we started the preparation. The next morning we woke up early, had our breakfast and headed towards Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. Our flight was at 10:30 am, so we reached the domestic terminal by 10 o'clock.We were travelling by US Bangla Airlines. Our plane was Boeing-727, business-class. The plane took off at 10:45 am and landed at 11:05 am. Because of the Covid-19 we had to sanitize our hands and wear masks before entering the aero plane. After the safe landing in Cox's Bazar Domestic Airport, our driver from Long-Beach hotel came to pick us up. We checked in, our room was 502 and after checking-in we rested for a couple of hours, ate lunch and went to Inani-Beach to enjoy the sunset. The journey was 2 hours long and we stopped by a few places to enjoy the beach view and took some photos of it. There were some boats on the beach. These boats are basically used in the Oceans and I wonder how scary it is to be stranded in the middle of the ocean on these boats. We went to Inani beach and went on a bike ride. The bike riding was also good.We returned from there and went to Fish World. The Fish World in Cox's Bazar contained so many breeds of fish that I was stunned! Alas! After roaming around we finally went back to our hotel. I didn't take a bath that day so after coming from the swimming pool at 8:30 pm we rested for an hour and we went to eat dinner. After coming back we went to sleep. Next day 28th December, 2021 after having breakfast in our hotel we went to Ramu Temple. The Ramu Temple is a Buddha Temple.The temple has a huge spectacular lying figure of the Bhuddha, made of gold. When we were coming back to the hotel, a sudden decision was made to visit Moheshkhali. The place needs to be visited by a speedboat. Moheshkhali is the place where most of the salt farming is done. The betel leaf in Moheshkhali is famous all around Bangladesh. We went by speed boat and the journey was only 15 miles long. When we reached there I was so stunned to see that the place was nearly a copy of Sundarban. We hired a driver and went to a few places like the place where farmers farm salt, the famous betel leaves and lastly the dry fish market. It was a hard day and we still enjoyed these places.Next day we started for our main destination--Saint Martin's! We woke up very early and hurriedly got ready because the bus was arriving at 6 am but due to heavy traffic, it reached at 6:20 a.m. Our destination was to reach Teknaf first then hop on a ship to Saint Martin. After a 3-hour long period we finally reached the place and immediately went to Chera Dwip. It is a small portion kind of separated from Saint Martin.We roamed different tourist spots and went to our resort which was a 5 Star Resort. As we finished seeing all the top tourist spots and finished our lunch at the resort, coming back from Saint Martin to Teknaf was our next mission. We started another 3-hour long journey back to Teknaf at 1:30 p.m. We returned to the hotel with tired body. The next day at 5 pm was our flight back to Dhaka. I enjoyed the vacation and couldn't wait to tell that to my friends! Moreover, the next day was the New Year!!! We packed up everything, had meals and finally went to the airport. At 6:05 pm, we reached Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka.The writer is a student of St. Joseph International School (SJIS), Mohammadpur, Dhaka