Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 23 March, 2021, 4:58 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID: Daily cases surpass 3,000, doubling in 4 days       New Zealand seal ODI series against Bangladesh        14 militants to be executed in firing squad: Court      
Home Op-Ed

A memorable trip to Cox’s Bazar

Published : Tuesday, 23 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Awatif  Shah Tami

A memorable trip to Cox’s Bazar

A memorable trip to Cox’s Bazar

My mom's birthday passed a few days ago. As a birthday gift we, father and son duo decided to take mom on a vacation in Cox's Bazar. Usually, car journey takes a long time and are boring as well.  So we decided to go by Air. As per the plan the trip was scheduled on 27th December. So, we started the preparation. The next morning we woke up early, had our breakfast and headed towards Hazrat  Shahjalal International Airport. Our flight was at 10:30 am, so we reached the domestic terminal by 10 o'clock.

We were travelling by US Bangla Airlines. Our plane was Boeing-727, business-class. The plane took off at 10:45 am and landed at 11:05 am. Because of the Covid-19 we had to sanitize our hands and wear masks before entering the aero plane. After the safe landing in Cox's Bazar Domestic Airport, our driver from Long-Beach hotel came to pick us up. We checked in, our room was 502 and after checking-in we rested for a couple of hours, ate lunch and went to Inani-Beach to enjoy the sunset. The journey was 2 hours long and we stopped by a few places to enjoy the beach view and took some photos of it. There were some boats on the beach. These boats are basically used in the Oceans and I wonder how scary it is to be stranded in the middle of the ocean on these boats. We went to Inani beach and went on a bike ride. The bike riding was also good.

We returned from there and went to Fish World. The Fish World in Cox's Bazar contained so many breeds of fish that I was stunned! Alas! After roaming around we finally went back to our hotel. I didn't take a bath that day so after coming from the swimming pool at 8:30 pm we rested for an hour and we went to eat dinner. After coming back we went to sleep. Next day 28th December, 2021 after having breakfast in our hotel we went to Ramu Temple. The Ramu Temple is a Buddha Temple.

The temple has a huge spectacular lying figure of the Bhuddha, made of gold. When we were coming back to the hotel, a sudden decision was made to visit Moheshkhali. The place needs to be visited by a speedboat. Moheshkhali is the place where most of the salt farming is done. The betel leaf in Moheshkhali is famous all around Bangladesh. We went by speed boat and the journey was only 15 miles long. When we reached there I was so stunned to see that the place was nearly a copy of Sundarban. We hired a driver and went to a few places like the place where farmers farm salt, the famous betel leaves and lastly the dry fish market. It was a hard day and we still enjoyed these places.

Next day we started for our main destination--Saint Martin's! We woke up very early and hurriedly got ready because the bus was arriving at 6 am but due to heavy traffic, it reached at 6:20 a.m. Our destination was to reach Teknaf first then hop on a ship to Saint Martin. After a 3-hour long period we finally reached the place and immediately went to Chera Dwip. It is a small portion kind of separated from Saint Martin.

We roamed different tourist spots and went to our resort which was a 5 Star Resort. As we finished seeing all the top tourist spots and finished our lunch at the resort, coming back from Saint Martin to Teknaf was our next mission. We started another 3-hour long journey back to Teknaf at 1:30 p.m.  We returned to the hotel with tired body. The next day at 5 pm was our flight back to Dhaka. I enjoyed the vacation and couldn't wait to tell that to my friends! Moreover, the next day was the New Year!!! We packed up everything, had meals and finally went to the airport. At 6:05 pm, we reached Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka.
The writer is a student of St. Joseph International School (SJIS), Mohammadpur, Dhaka


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Health guideline must be followed
A memorable trip to Cox’s Bazar
Shamima Begum and conditionality of British citizenship
West Bengal battle
The pandemic recession has pushed a further 9.8 million Americans into food insecurity
Inclusive participation and national progress must be at core
World Water Day
Exclusive interview of Algerian Ambassador to Bangladesh


Latest News
BNP raises question on intention of Modi’s visit in Bangladesh
10 killed in Colorado supermarket shooting
2 cousins drown in Kalapara
AstraZeneca vaccine 100% effective against severe COVID-19
China beats US to become strongest military in world
Confusion as Brazil faces COVID surge with 2 Health Ministers
Sunamganj attack: Main accused Shahidul remanded
Bhutanese PM pays tributes to Bangabandhu
COVID: Daily cases surpass 3,000, doubling in 4 days
Motorcyclist killed in Manikganj road accident
Most Read News
Karutantra promotes weaving heritage of Dhakai Jamdani at Royal Bengal Atelier
Janakantha Editor Atikullah Khan dies
PK Halder’s aide Shuvra arrested from Dhaka airport
Massive fire at Balukhali Rohingya camp
Daily COVID death toll jumps to 30
Nepalese President Bidya Devi in Dhaka
Adamjee Court building catches fire; 13 units working
Devastating Rohingya camp fire destroys thousands of houses
KSA bound passenger held with 10,000 Yaba pills at Dhaka airport
President, PM mourn at demise of Atikullah Khan
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft