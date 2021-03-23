

New strains of C-19 wreaks havoc



However, recently, a research has been conducted by a team of Bangladeshi researchers in cooperation with Monash University in Malaysia. The worrying fact is that, the study has found 34 unique mutations of C-19 known as "Bangla Mutation". These 34 variants do not match any other mutations discovered in other parts of the world, a rising concern among the medical experts.



It is widely recognised that the transmission rate mostly depends on whether people are maintaining health safety guidelines. But, for sure, there is an impact of the new variants of C-19--developed from mutations. The virus mutated 4,604 times in Bangladesh from April to the first week of December last year. Among the variants, most were found in Dhaka, Chattogram and Chandpur regions.



Under such ominous circumstances, it is imperative to conduct further study to find out whether mutation of C-19 virus is responsible for the current rise in infections cases. Simultaneously, conducting additional research is also important to indentify whether these variants are more potent or weaker than the previous ones. In order be confirmed about the effects of mutation of the virus, respiratory specimens should be collected from those who are coming from abroad and from critical C-19 patients. Advanced research will help us to know whether vaccines are effective against those new strains.



Hopefully, vaccination across the country is going on smoothly, ensuring inoculation of 48, and 40,969 people by now. Expectantly, second dose of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccination will be started from April 8, following the end of first dose.

It is assumed that after the end of the second dose of vaccination, the spread of the disease will reduce largely, among the people above forty in the country. After this, the immunization of the young people should commence, since they are suffering from the disease at higher rate currently. Until an effective treatment is invented and introduced, health guideline is the best remedy for all to remain safe.

