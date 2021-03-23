Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 23 March, 2021, 4:58 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID: Daily cases surpass 3,000, doubling in 4 days       New Zealand seal ODI series against Bangladesh        14 militants to be executed in firing squad: Court      
Home Editorial

New strains of C-19 wreaks havoc

Published : Tuesday, 23 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 105

New strains of C-19 wreaks havoc

New strains of C-19 wreaks havoc

After a month-long declining trend until March 8, C-19 infection rate suddenly began to shoot up again in Bangladesh. The country saw a sharp rise in infection rate on last Sunday: the daily rate of infection went up to 10.29 per cent. On the contrary, on Saturday, this rate was 9.39 per cent. According to the latest data, the total number of novel coronavirus cases has reached to 5, 70,878 in the country, since the first identification of the virus on March 8, 2020. The death toll, till the time of writing stands at 8,690 in total.

However, recently, a research has been conducted by a team of Bangladeshi researchers in cooperation with Monash University in Malaysia. The worrying fact is that, the study has found 34 unique mutations of C-19 known as "Bangla Mutation". These 34 variants do not match any other mutations discovered in other parts of the world, a rising concern among the medical experts.

It is widely recognised that the transmission rate mostly depends on whether people are maintaining health safety guidelines. But, for sure, there is an impact of the new variants of C-19--developed from mutations. The virus mutated 4,604 times in Bangladesh from April to the first week of December last year. Among the variants, most were found in Dhaka, Chattogram and Chandpur regions.

Under such ominous circumstances, it is imperative to conduct further study to find out whether mutation of C-19 virus is responsible for the current rise in infections cases. Simultaneously, conducting additional research is also important to indentify whether these variants are more potent or weaker than the previous ones. In order be confirmed about the effects of mutation of the virus, respiratory specimens should be collected from those who are coming from abroad and from critical C-19 patients. Advanced research will help us to know whether vaccines are effective against those new strains.

Hopefully, vaccination across the country is going on smoothly, ensuring inoculation of 48, and 40,969 people by now. Expectantly, second dose of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccination will be started from April 8, following the end of first dose.
It is assumed that after the end of the second dose of vaccination, the spread of the disease will reduce largely, among the people above forty in the country. After this, the immunization of the young people should commence, since they are suffering from the disease at higher rate currently. Until an effective treatment is invented and introduced, health guideline is the best remedy for all to remain safe.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
New strains of C-19 wreaks havoc
Bolstering ties with Sri Lanka
Breathtaking air pollution in Dhaka city
Ekushey Book Fair despite a challenge
Millions displaced due to climate-change disasters
Control price of kitchen essentials in Ramadan
Birth centenary of the greatest Bengali of a thousand years
BIDF formed to give a boost to development projects


Latest News
BNP raises question on intention of Modi’s visit in Bangladesh
10 killed in Colorado supermarket shooting
2 cousins drown in Kalapara
AstraZeneca vaccine 100% effective against severe COVID-19
China beats US to become strongest military in world
Confusion as Brazil faces COVID surge with 2 Health Ministers
Sunamganj attack: Main accused Shahidul remanded
Bhutanese PM pays tributes to Bangabandhu
COVID: Daily cases surpass 3,000, doubling in 4 days
Motorcyclist killed in Manikganj road accident
Most Read News
Karutantra promotes weaving heritage of Dhakai Jamdani at Royal Bengal Atelier
Janakantha Editor Atikullah Khan dies
PK Halder’s aide Shuvra arrested from Dhaka airport
Massive fire at Balukhali Rohingya camp
Daily COVID death toll jumps to 30
Nepalese President Bidya Devi in Dhaka
Adamjee Court building catches fire; 13 units working
Devastating Rohingya camp fire destroys thousands of houses
KSA bound passenger held with 10,000 Yaba pills at Dhaka airport
President, PM mourn at demise of Atikullah Khan
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft