Tuesday, 23 March, 2021
Deed writer dies at work in Kamalganj

Published : Tuesday, 23 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR, Mar 22: A deed writer died at work in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.
Deceased Deepak Ranjan Das, 47, son of late Dakshinaranjan Das, was a resident of Narayanpur Village under Sadar Union in the upazila.
Local sources said Deepak Ranjan Das became senseless all on a sudden while writing a deed of a land seller at Sub-register Office at around 2pm.
The colleagues rushed him to Kamalganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Deepak dead.



