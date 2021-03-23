Deed writer dies at work in Kamalganj

KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR, Mar 22: A deed writer died at work in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.

Deceased Deepak Ranjan Das, 47, son of late Dakshinaranjan Das, was a resident of Narayanpur Village under Sadar Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Deepak Ranjan Das became senseless all on a sudden while writing a deed of a land seller at Sub-register Office at around 2pm.

The colleagues rushed him to Kamalganj Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Deepak dead.