77 fined for not wearing face masks in two dists

Separate mobile courts in three days fined a total of 77 people for not wearing face masks in two districts- Feni and Cox's Bazar, to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

FENI: A mobile court in the district on Monday afternoon fined 28 people for not wearing face masks.

The mobile court led by Assistant Commissioner (AC) (Land) and Executive Magistrate Homaira Islam conducted a drive at Jamaddar Bazar in Chhagalnaia Municipality from 12pm to 1:30pm and fined the health guideline violators to Tk 200 each.

The owners and workers of the shops were requested not to operate businesses without wearing face masks.

PEKUA, COX'S BAZAR: A total of 49 people were fined for not wearing face masks in separate drives in Pekua Upazila of the district in two days.

A mobile court here on Sunday fined 43 people Tk 100 each for not wearing face masks in the upazila.

A mobile court led by AC Land Miki Marma conducted separate drives at Choumuhani Chattar and Barbakia Bazar areas at around 10:30am and fined the health guideline violators.

Free masks were also distributed among people during the drives.

The drive will be conducted every day, said the official.

Earlier, a mobile court here on Saturday afternoon fined six people for not wearing face masks in Pekua Upazila of the district.

The mobile court led by Pekua Upazila Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and Executive Magistrate Md Motasem Billah fined the health guideline violators Tk 600 during a drive in Chowmuhani College Gate area.

UNO Motasem confirmed the matter, adding that such drives will be continued to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the upazila.

