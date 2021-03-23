Five killed, 10 injured in road mishaps in 4 dists

Five people including an elderly man were killed and 10 others injured in separate road accidents in four districts- Chattogram, Natore, Faridpur and Dinajpur, in three days.

CHATTOGRAM: Two people were killed and two others injured when a truck hit CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Fatikchhari Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

One of the deceased was identified as Manik Acharjya, 50, a resident of Kabirhat Upazila in Noakhali.

Fatikchhari Fire Service and Civil Defence In-Charge Mir Sarwar Alam said the accident took place in Bibirhat area at around 9am, leaving one dead on the spot while another died on the way to Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH).

The injured are now undergoing treatment at CMCH.

GURUDASPUR, NATORE: Four people including a minor child were injured in a road accident in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The injured are Monirul, 35, Jashim, 20, Ali Hasan, 34, and Jibon, 11.

Local sources said two motorcycles were collided head-on in Jumainagar Uttarpara area at around 11am, which left them injured.

The injured were rushed to Gurudaspur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred Monirul, Jashim and Jibon to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital in critical condition.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gurudaspur Police Station (PS) Md Abdur Razzak confirmed the incident.

FARIDPUR: Two passengers of a three-wheeler were killed and four others injured when a train hit the vehicle in Bhanga Upazila of the district on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Sohel Matabbar, son of Abul Hossain Matabbar, and Rafique Farazi, 35, son of Arab Farazi, residents of Anandabazar Village in Shibchar Upazila of Madaripur.

Bhanga Fire Service and Civil Defence Station Officer Khokon Jamadder said a train of 'Madhumati Express' coming from Rajshahi hit the three-wheeler, locally known as Nasimon, at Nawpara rail crossing, which left the duo dead on the spot and four others injured.

Being informed, police and firefighters rushed there, rescued the injured and sent them to a local hospital, the official added.

PARBATIPUR, DINAJPUR: An elderly man was killed in a road accident in Parbatipur Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Jelal Molla, 70, son of late Joyen Molla, a resident of Haldibari Rail Colony in the upazila.

Local sources said a pickup van hit Jelal Molla in Haldibari Rail Gate area on the Parbatipur-Fulbari Highway at around 9:30am, leaving him seriously injured.

He was rushed to Parbatipur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Rangpur Medical College Hospital as his condition was deteriorated.

Later, he died on the way to Rangpur.

However, police seized the pickup van and arrested its driver.

Parbatipur Railway PS OC Md Abdullah Al Mamun confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a case is underway in this connection.













