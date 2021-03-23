Acute drinking water crisis continues at Batiaghata



The photo shows a tank where rain water is preserved for everyday use in Batiaghata Upazila of Khulna. photo: observer

There are only 3,000 tube-wells in the upazila. Of these, 51 ones became useless in the last three years. The remaining 2,949 ones cannot lift adequate water due to water layer downing.

At present, locals are trying to lift water from about 1,200 to 1,500 foot deep by installing tubes or mortars.

Inadequate rainfall has also contributed to the water crisis in different villages causing water shortage in the preserving tanks.

According to field sources, sufficient water is not coming out of many tube-wells. Mortars are also failing to lift water.

Fields of watermelon, pumpkin and Boro paddy are drying up due to lack of irrigation.

There are 199 running water tanks at Batiaghata for preserving rain water; each tank can preserve 3,000 litres of water; and each family has been provided with one tank officially.

These tanks serve water for about 7-8 months in a year. But this year enough water could not be stored in the tanks because of inadequate rainfall; tank users said: the tanks are not full of water.

There were 24 PSF (pond sand filter) systems for producing drinking water from pond or other sources; these have been in disorder this year.

Batiaghata Upazila Public Health Engineer Hasibur Rahman said, tube-wells in some areas of Gangarampur and Surkhali unions cannot lift water; people are drinking tank water.

He mentioned, ground water layers have got down, and many tube-wells are failing to extract water.

But water comes out of tube-wells installed 1,500-foot deep in Krishnanagar Mouja under Jalma Union, he added.

In some places, water layer has been found in more deep ground, and drinking water is being lifted there, he said again.





















