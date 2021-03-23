Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 23 March, 2021, 4:57 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID: Daily cases surpass 3,000, doubling in 4 days       New Zealand seal ODI series against Bangladesh        14 militants to be executed in firing squad: Court      
Home Countryside

Acute drinking water crisis continues at Batiaghata

3,000 tube-wells are of no use

Published : Tuesday, 23 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 108
Our Correspondent

The photo shows a tank where rain water is preserved for everyday use in Batiaghata Upazila of Khulna. photo: observer

The photo shows a tank where rain water is preserved for everyday use in Batiaghata Upazila of Khulna. photo: observer

BATIAGHATA, KHULNA, Mar 22: Acute drinking water crisis continues in Batiaghata Upazila of the district.
There are only 3,000 tube-wells in the upazila. Of these, 51 ones became useless in the last three years. The remaining 2,949 ones cannot lift adequate water due to water layer downing.
At present, locals are trying to lift water from about 1,200 to 1,500 foot deep by installing tubes or mortars.
Inadequate rainfall has also contributed to the water crisis in different villages causing water shortage in the preserving tanks.  
According to field sources, sufficient water is not coming out of many tube-wells. Mortars are also failing to lift water.
Fields of watermelon, pumpkin and Boro paddy are drying up due to lack of irrigation.
There are 199 running water tanks at Batiaghata for preserving rain water; each tank can preserve 3,000 litres of water; and each family has been provided with one tank officially.
These tanks serve water for about 7-8 months in a year. But this year enough water could not be stored in the tanks because of inadequate rainfall; tank users said: the tanks are not full of water.
There were 24 PSF (pond sand filter) systems for producing drinking water from pond or other sources; these have been in disorder this year.
Batiaghata Upazila Public Health Engineer Hasibur Rahman said, tube-wells in some areas of Gangarampur and Surkhali unions cannot lift water; people are drinking tank water.
He mentioned, ground water layers have got down, and many tube-wells are failing to extract water.
But water comes out of tube-wells installed 1,500-foot deep in Krishnanagar Mouja under Jalma Union, he added.
In some places, water layer has been found in more deep ground, and drinking water is being lifted there, he said again.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Deed writer dies at work in Kamalganj
77 fined for not wearing face masks in two dists
Five killed, 10 injured in road mishaps in 4 dists
Acute drinking water crisis continues at Batiaghata
Three girls drown in two dists
Police launch corona awareness campaign in districts
Four get life term for killing farmer in Manikganj
50 more contract corona in Bogura


Latest News
BNP raises question on intention of Modi’s visit in Bangladesh
10 killed in Colorado supermarket shooting
2 cousins drown in Kalapara
AstraZeneca vaccine 100% effective against severe COVID-19
China beats US to become strongest military in world
Confusion as Brazil faces COVID surge with 2 Health Ministers
Sunamganj attack: Main accused Shahidul remanded
Bhutanese PM pays tributes to Bangabandhu
COVID: Daily cases surpass 3,000, doubling in 4 days
Motorcyclist killed in Manikganj road accident
Most Read News
Karutantra promotes weaving heritage of Dhakai Jamdani at Royal Bengal Atelier
Janakantha Editor Atikullah Khan dies
PK Halder’s aide Shuvra arrested from Dhaka airport
Massive fire at Balukhali Rohingya camp
Daily COVID death toll jumps to 30
Nepalese President Bidya Devi in Dhaka
Adamjee Court building catches fire; 13 units working
Devastating Rohingya camp fire destroys thousands of houses
KSA bound passenger held with 10,000 Yaba pills at Dhaka airport
President, PM mourn at demise of Atikullah Khan
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft