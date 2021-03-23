Three girls drown in two dists

Three girls including a minor one drowned in separate ponds in two districts- Chattogram and Sirajganj, in two days.

CHATTOGRAM: Two schoolgirls drowned in a pond in Moriumnagar Union of Rangunia Upazila in the district on Saturday.

The deceased were identified as Anika, 12, and Alifa, 12. They were students of class eight of a local high school in the district.

Physician of Rangunia Upazila Health Complex Dr Rajib Bin Harun said Anika and Alif drowned in the pond at noon while they were taking bathing in it.

Soon after the incident, a team of divers recovered the bodies from the pond after a two and half hours of frantic effort, the physician added.

SIRAJGANJ: A minor girl drowned in a pond in Kazipur Upazila of the district on Friday noon.

Deceased Jannatul Mawa, 6, was the daughter of Ripon Mia of Hatshila Village in the upazila.

The deceased's father said his daughter fell in a pond nearby the house at noon, while the family members were unaware about it.

Later, locals rescued the minor girl from the pond and took her to Kazipur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Jannatul dead.











