Fresh deluge in Australia

PITT TOWN, Mar 22: Australia's south east was lashed by another round of intense rainfall Monday, worsening "one in 100 year" flooding north of Sydney, as thousands of people were ordered to evacuate and more than 200 schools closed and pushing communities already battling drought, bushfires, and the coronavirus pandemic to "breaking point".

Around 18,000 residents were told to evacuate their homes, as days of relentless rainfall caused rivers in Australia's most populous state, New South Wales, to their highest levels in 30 years. Aerial images from hard-hit areas showed the flood consuming rows of houses, with only their roofs above the water. -AFP