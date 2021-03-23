Trump to launch social media

WASHINGTON, Mar 22: Donald Trump plans to return to social media soon, using "his own platform" after being banned from Twitter and other outlets, a former adviser said Sunday.

"I do think that we're going to see president Trump returning to social media in probably about two or three months," Jason Miller told Fox News.

"It's going to completely redefine the game, and everybody is going to be waiting and watching to see what exactly president Trump does, but it will be his own platform," said Miller, who held senior posts in both of Trump's presidential campaigns.

Trump's provocative use of social media was a defining feature of his presidency, as he drew 88 million followers to Twitter and often used tweets to slam his critics or to announce personnel changes or significant policy shifts. -AFP





