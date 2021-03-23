Second C-19 surge grips India

New Delhi, Mar 22: India is struggling with a fresh wave of COVID-19 even though the nation's vaccination coverage crossed the 4.5 crore mark today.

On Monday, the first anniversary of the Janata curfew, India reported 46,951 new Coronavirus infections, the highest this year and 212 COVID related fatality deaths in a day, the highest in 72 days. India's Health Ministry said on Monday described this as the biggest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases since November 11 - 130 days.

The current load of active COVID-19 cases in the country is over 3.34 lakh. The nationwide COVID-19 tally has increased to 11,646,081.

India has begun the second phase of the vaccination drive in which everyone above 60 years of age and those over 45 years with comorbidities will be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Amid the rise in cases, several states and Union territories have decided to impose restrictions to curb the spread of the infection.










