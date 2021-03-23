

BJP making false promises in manifesto: Mamata

Addressing a rally here in Bankura district, she described the BJP as a "party of outsiders", and alleged that it is bringing "goondas to create terror" in the state. "The BJP has made a false promise of free supply of ration. It will never fulfil this.

Addressing a rally in Dhemaji, Assam, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that Congress party's policy is to "quarrel, break and rule" whereas BJP believes in "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas." Shah said that while his party believes in development, Congress like to play politics.

Earlier, the BJP on Sunday promised reservation of 33% for women in government jobs, implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and allocation of 18,000 rupee pending to 75 lakh farmers under the Modi Kisan Samman Nidhi in its manifesto for West Bengal. Releasing the "Sonar Bangla Sonkolpo Potro 2021", Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the manifesto is a vision of realising the party's slogan of "Sonar Bangla" (Golden Bengal).

Amit promised the implementation of the CAA in the first Cabinet meeting of the BJP government in West Bengal. The BJP had promised its implementation in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls too after the Bill was passed in Parliament. During the run up to the campaign, the BJP leadership including Amit maintained that the rules for the CAA are being framed and the Act will be implemented after the vaccination for COVID-19 is completed.

The TMC said the manifesto was released in Hindi and not Bengali. "For the first time ever, a non-Bengali has released a manifesto meant for Bengal because @BJP4Bengal did not have a single 'son of the soil' to do the same. Bengal will never forget this insult. #BengalRejectsGujaratiManifesto," it tweeted from its official handle. -HT

















KOLKATA, Mar 22: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday accused the BJP of making false promises to supply free ration ahead of the assembly elections in the state and said the saffron party will "never fulfil this".Addressing a rally here in Bankura district, she described the BJP as a "party of outsiders", and alleged that it is bringing "goondas to create terror" in the state. "The BJP has made a false promise of free supply of ration. It will never fulfil this.Addressing a rally in Dhemaji, Assam, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that Congress party's policy is to "quarrel, break and rule" whereas BJP believes in "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas." Shah said that while his party believes in development, Congress like to play politics.Earlier, the BJP on Sunday promised reservation of 33% for women in government jobs, implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and allocation of 18,000 rupee pending to 75 lakh farmers under the Modi Kisan Samman Nidhi in its manifesto for West Bengal. Releasing the "Sonar Bangla Sonkolpo Potro 2021", Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the manifesto is a vision of realising the party's slogan of "Sonar Bangla" (Golden Bengal).Amit promised the implementation of the CAA in the first Cabinet meeting of the BJP government in West Bengal. The BJP had promised its implementation in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls too after the Bill was passed in Parliament. During the run up to the campaign, the BJP leadership including Amit maintained that the rules for the CAA are being framed and the Act will be implemented after the vaccination for COVID-19 is completed.The TMC said the manifesto was released in Hindi and not Bengali. "For the first time ever, a non-Bengali has released a manifesto meant for Bengal because @BJP4Bengal did not have a single 'son of the soil' to do the same. Bengal will never forget this insult. #BengalRejectsGujaratiManifesto," it tweeted from its official handle. -HT