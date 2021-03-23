Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 23 March, 2021, 4:57 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID: Daily cases surpass 3,000, doubling in 4 days       New Zealand seal ODI series against Bangladesh        14 militants to be executed in firing squad: Court      
Home Foreign News

BJP making false promises in manifesto: Mamata

Published : Tuesday, 23 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

BJP making false promises in manifesto: Mamata

BJP making false promises in manifesto: Mamata

KOLKATA, Mar 22: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday accused the BJP of making false promises to supply free ration ahead of the assembly elections in the state and said the saffron party will "never fulfil this".
Addressing a rally here in Bankura district, she described the BJP as a "party of outsiders", and alleged that it is bringing "goondas to create terror" in the state. "The BJP has made a false promise of free supply of ration. It will never fulfil this.
Addressing a rally in Dhemaji, Assam, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said that Congress party's policy is to "quarrel, break and rule" whereas BJP believes in "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas." Shah said that while his party believes in development, Congress like to play politics.
Earlier, the BJP on Sunday promised reservation of 33% for women in government jobs, implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and allocation of 18,000 rupee pending to 75 lakh farmers under the Modi Kisan Samman Nidhi in its manifesto for West Bengal. Releasing the "Sonar Bangla Sonkolpo Potro 2021", Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the manifesto is a vision of realising the party's slogan of "Sonar Bangla" (Golden Bengal).
Amit promised the implementation of the CAA in the first Cabinet meeting of the BJP government in West Bengal. The BJP had promised its implementation in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls too after the Bill was passed in Parliament. During the run up to the campaign, the BJP leadership including  Amit maintained that the rules for the CAA are being framed and the Act will be implemented after the vaccination for COVID-19 is completed.
The TMC said the manifesto was released in Hindi and not Bengali. "For the first time ever, a non-Bengali has released a manifesto meant for Bengal because @BJP4Bengal did not have a single 'son of the soil' to do the same. Bengal will never forget this insult. #BengalRejectsGujaratiManifesto," it tweeted from its official handle.    -HT


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fresh deluge in Australia
Israel votes today
Trump to launch social media
Russia launches 38 satellites for 18 countries
Lavrov starts China visit with call to reduce US dollar use
Second C-19 surge grips India
BJP making false promises in manifesto: Mamata
Thousands of curious onlookers flock to an erupting volcano in Icelandic capital Reykjavik


Latest News
BNP raises question on intention of Modi’s visit in Bangladesh
10 killed in Colorado supermarket shooting
2 cousins drown in Kalapara
AstraZeneca vaccine 100% effective against severe COVID-19
China beats US to become strongest military in world
Confusion as Brazil faces COVID surge with 2 Health Ministers
Sunamganj attack: Main accused Shahidul remanded
Bhutanese PM pays tributes to Bangabandhu
COVID: Daily cases surpass 3,000, doubling in 4 days
Motorcyclist killed in Manikganj road accident
Most Read News
Karutantra promotes weaving heritage of Dhakai Jamdani at Royal Bengal Atelier
Janakantha Editor Atikullah Khan dies
PK Halder’s aide Shuvra arrested from Dhaka airport
Massive fire at Balukhali Rohingya camp
Daily COVID death toll jumps to 30
Nepalese President Bidya Devi in Dhaka
Adamjee Court building catches fire; 13 units working
Devastating Rohingya camp fire destroys thousands of houses
KSA bound passenger held with 10,000 Yaba pills at Dhaka airport
President, PM mourn at demise of Atikullah Khan
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft