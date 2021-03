Thousands of curious onlookers flock to an erupting volcano in Icelandic capital Reykjavik





Thousands of curious onlookers flock to an erupting volcano in Icelandic capital Reykjavik, on March 22 to marvel at the hypnotic display of glowing red lava, the bravest of them grilling hot dogs and marshmallows over the smoldering embers. The eruption of a fissure near Mount Fagradalsfjall, which began late Friday, was the first in the same volcanic system in about 900 years. photo : AFP