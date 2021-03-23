Video
Tuesday, 23 March, 2021
Foreign News

Neighbours plan diplomacy drive

Myanmar activists find new ways to protest

Published : Tuesday, 23 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM

YANGON, Mar 22: Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin have called for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to convene an emergency summit to discuss the turmoil in Myanmar.
The Indonesian leader, known commonly as Jokowi, issued the call on Friday and was backed up by his Malaysian counterpart, who employed some of the strongest language thus far of any ASEAN member state in relation to the deteriorating situation in Myanmar.
Indonesia and Malaysia were the first to call for a special ASEAN informal meeting, which was held on March 2, following a burst of shuttle diplomacy by Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi. Singapore has also been relatively outspoken on the crisis. Indeed, Balakrishnan is also scheduled to fly off to Brunei today for an audience with Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, followed by stops in Indonesia and Malaysia. The official announcement of the trip makes no mention of Myanmar, but one can assume that he will add his voice to calls for more a proactive ASEAN intervention in the crisis.
Protesters honked car horns in Myanmar on Monday and planted posters in an empty square to avoid arrest, injury or death as the European Union prepared to impose sanctions on 11 people linked to last month's coup and subsequent crackdown.
At least 250 people have been killed so far in anti-junta protests which the security forces are trying to stamp out, according to figures from the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners activist group.
The Southeast Asian nation has been locked in crisis since the elected government led by Nobel peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi was overthrown by the military on Feb 1. The violence has forced many citizens to think up novel ways to express their rejection of a return to army rule.
In downtown areas of the commercial capital Yangon, motorists honked car horns in response to a call on social media to mark the one-month anniversary of the launch of one of the biggest demonstrations since the coup.    -REUTERS


