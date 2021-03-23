Progress of NCL matches

Barishal, metro share honours on day 1

Pacer Abu Haider Rony and spinner Rakibul Hasan claimed three wickets apiece as Dhaka Metro bowled out Barishal Division for 241 in the first innings of their first round match of the Bangabandhu 22nd National Cricket League (NCL) at Barishal Divisional Stadium on Monday.

At the end of the day one, Metro reached 29-1 and is looking forward to gain a big lead.

In Tier-2 game, Barishal opted to bat first but received a setback, losing opener Moinul Islam cheaply. However Mohammad Ashraful was the highest scorer for the side with 48 runs, Abu Syem made 46 while Sohag Gazi scored 45.

Arafat Sunny took 2-59 apart from Rony and Rakibul's three-wicket haul. Before the bails were drawn, Shamsur Rahman was batting on 12 with Zahiduzzaman Khan on 7.

Shahadat Dipu leads Chattoragm to 256-7 against Rajshahi

Youngster Shahadat Hossain Dipu scored a patient 88 not out as Chattogram Division recovered from an early collapse to score a reasonable total on day one of the first round game against Rajshahi in the Bangabandhu 22nd National Cricket League at Shaheed Kamruzzaman Stadium in Rajshahi.

In Tier-2 game of the NCL, at the end of the day one, Chattogram reached on 256-7, from a position of embarrassment.

Chattogram chose to bat first but saw them being reduced to 52-4. Yasir Ali Chowdhury and Shahdat Dipu came up as rescuer as they added 88-run for the fifth wicket stand to steady the innings.

Yasir however was removed on 63 but Dipu held together the innings. He remained unbeaten on 88 off 224, hitting eight fours and one six. Later Mehedi Hasan gave them further support, scoring 55.

Farhad Reza and Asaduzzaman Payel took two wickets for Rajshahi.





Tushar falls for 99 but Khulna keeps them aloft over Sylhet

Country's veteran batsman Tushar Imran missed out his well-deserved ton, being fell for 99 but defending champions Khulna kept them aloft over Sylhet Division on day one of the first round

game of Bangabandhu 22nd National Cricket League (NCL) at Sheikh Abu Naser Stadium in Khulna.

Tushar was ably supported by Imrul Kayes who also missed his ton, being out on 90 as Khulna reached 308-7 at the end of the day of Tier-1 game on the league.

After opting to bat first, Khulna got a good start through openers Robiul Islam Robi and Imran Uz Zaman but both of them failed to carry on their start.

Imran was the first to be dismissed for 15 after which Kayes and Robi shared 110-run for the second wicket stand. While Kayes was on song, Robi was dismissed for 37.

Soon after his dismissal, Kayes also fell for 90 off 127, hitting 10 fours and two sixes. After Kayes, Tushar took the onus and drove the side past 300, despite the wickets tumbling around him at regular interval.

Tushar struck 13 boundaries in a knock in which he played 117 balls. Before the bails were drawn, Nahidul Islam was batting on 24.

Abu Jayed Rahi and Ebadot Hossain scalped two wickets for Sylhet. -BSS









