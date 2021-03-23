Video
Tuesday, 23 March, 2021
Sports

Test Opener Shadmad tests C-19 positive

Published : Tuesday, 23 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Sports Reporter

Opening batsman of Bangladesh National Test Squad Shadman Islam Onik tested Positive for Covid-19 before starting camp for Sri Lanka tour to play two World Test Championship matches. He is to miss the 1st round National Cricket League (NCL).
Before entering into bio-secure bubble for NCL all players tested for corona virus on Mach 19. The opener of Dhaka Metro reported positive and hence retested on March 21, which also brought bad news for him.
He therefore, is going to miss the 1st round of NCL started yesterday.
Most of the players taking part in the NCL had taken vaccine before commencing the tournament. But Shadman was reluctant.
Bangladesh however, will leave the country for the Sri Lanka on April 12. The 1st Test of the series will be held between April 21 and 25 while the 2nd and ultimate clash will take place from April 29 to May 3.















