Tuesday, 23 March, 2021, 4:56 PM
Saif hits NCL's first century

Published : Tuesday, 23 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Saif Hasan became the first centurion of Bangabandhu 22nd National Cricket League (NCL) as his side Dhaka Division took upper-hand over Rangpur Division on day of the first round game at BKSP-3 ground on Monday.
In Tier-1 game, Dhaka opted to bat first but made a disastrous start that left them in awkward situation.
Saif who scored 127, rescued the Dhaka from the early trouble after they were reduced to 0-2, losing the both opener Abdul Majid and Rony Talukder for naught.
Saif struck 11 fours and five sixes in the knock that not only steadied the ship but also gave the side a big total on the board on day one.
He got ably support from Mahidul Islam Anakn who made 47 and captain Nadif Chowdhury who contributed 69.
Alauddin Babu was the wrecker-in-chief with 4-25 while Mahmudul Hasan took 2-60.     -BSS


