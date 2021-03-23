

Saif hits NCL's first century

In Tier-1 game, Dhaka opted to bat first but made a disastrous start that left them in awkward situation.

Saif who scored 127, rescued the Dhaka from the early trouble after they were reduced to 0-2, losing the both opener Abdul Majid and Rony Talukder for naught.

Saif struck 11 fours and five sixes in the knock that not only steadied the ship but also gave the side a big total on the board on day one.

He got ably support from Mahidul Islam Anakn who made 47 and captain Nadif Chowdhury who contributed 69.

Alauddin Babu was the wrecker-in-chief with 4-25 while Mahmudul Hasan took 2-60. -BSS













