Int'l Kabaddi in Dhaka after ten years



The State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel along with President of Bangladesh Kabaddi Federation (BKF) also Director General (DG) of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, federation Vice-President also Managing Director at Janata Bank Abdus Salam Azad, General Secretary of the federation also Dhaka Range DIG of Bangladesh Police Habibur Rahman, federation Joint Secretary also Additional DIG Gazi Mozammel Haque in a logo unveiling programme of the Bangabandhu Cup 2021 International Kabaddi Tournament on Monday at the Dutch-Bangla Bank Auditorium of Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) in Dhaka. photo: Observer DESK

President of Bangladesh Kabaddi Federation (BKF) also Director General (DG) of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, federation Vice-President also Managing Director at Janata Bank Abdus Salam Azad, General Secretary of the federation also Dhaka Range DIG of Bangladesh Police Habibur Rahman, federation Joint Secretary also Additional DIG Gazi Mozammel Haque accompanied the chief guest in the logo unveiling programme.

With participations of national teams from five countries, the international Kabaddi tournament is scheduled to be held from the 28th of March to the 2nd of April at Volleyball Stadium in Dhaka.

BKF is arranging any international event after about ten years and to mark the golden jubilee of the country and commemorate the occasion of the centennial birth anniversary of the founding leader of Bangladesh, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The participating countries are Poland, Kenya, Sri Lanka, Nepal and host Bangladesh. The teams will face each others in the league system from 28 to 31 March while the top two will engage in the final on 2nd April. Bangladesh Volleyball Federation (BVF) is letting BKF to use their venue to arrange the international meet.

Poland and Kenya are to come in Dhaka on Thursday and the reaming two foreign teams are due for the next day.

BKF believes that this is going to be the biggest international Kabaddi event in the country so far.





















