Bangladesh faces off Kyrgyzstan today



Bangladesh National Football Team has completed their official training session on Monday from 4.00 pm to 5.00 pm ahead of the match against Kyrgyzstan Olympic team at Dasharath Rangasala Stadium, Kathmandu. In practice session coaches focus on match-related practice and set a pitch. photo: BFF

Bangladesh national football team will face Kyrgyzstan Olympic team today (Tuesday) at 5:45 pm (Bangladesh Standard Time) in a tri-nation invitational football tournament at Dasharath Rangasala Stadium at Tripureshwar, Kathmandu in Nepal.Kyrgyzstan national team is ranked 96th on the FIFA World Ranking and Bangladesh national team is 90 ranks behind it with holding the 186th place. Although this Kyrgyzstan is not the main national team, instead it is the Under23 team. But, still the opponent is considered strong in comparison to Bangladesh team.Previously, Bangladesh faced Kyrgyzstan four times and never was able to win against them. Bangladesh digested a 3-0 defeat to them in Nehru Cup in 2007 and a 2-1 defeat in a FIFA international friendly in 2008. The red and greens faced Kyrgyzstan again in June 2015 after a long time in a FIFA World Cup qualifier and in Oct 2015 for the last time. The boys were defeated in both the matches by 3-1 and 2-0 correspondingly.After today's match, Nepal and Kyrgyzstan will engage on 25 March at 5:45 pm while Bangladesh Nepal will meet on 27 March at 5:45 pm. The two toppers will play the final on 29 March at the same time.