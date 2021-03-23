

Shakib to arrive Dhaka today amidst blame game

A Qatar Airways fight is carrying him and is expected to reach at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at half past 11, confirmed a BCB official on Monday.

BCB high-ups became critical after Shakib's preference to play IPL instead of playing Test against Sri Lanka. Shakib claimed in a recent virtual conference that his letter to the BCB was misinterpreted.

Shakib blamed BCB Cricket Ops Chairman Akram Khan and remarked that most of the BCB Officials are doing nothing. Akram and HP Unit Chairman Naimur Rahman Durjoy became vibrant instantly against Shakib's claim and BCB officials met with the President of Organization Nazmul Hasan Papon at that night.

Akram clued up to media that BCB might reconsider Shakib's NOC to play IPL. Shakib's sudden homecoming raises many questions to the mind of cricket fans of the country.











