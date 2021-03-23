

Tigers, Blackcaps lock horn in 2nd ODI today

Visitors will play in Christchurch, from where they returned with trauma in 2019 after deadliest attack in Christchurch mosques killing 50 people. Besides, the latest defeat is also a demoralizing factor for them. They were wrapped up at 131 in the series starter and 29 was the highest individual score! All top-order batsmen were very shaky.

Bangladesh however, are sure to bring at least one change to include Nazmul Hossain Shanto as specialist batsman at number-3. And hence, Soumya Sarkar will be rested. Mohammad Saifuddin is another possible incoming and in that case Hasan Mahmud will be sidelined.

Tamim, Liton Das, Mahmudullah, and Mushfiqur Rahim need to feat them to stay in the race. Bangladesh late order is also very much capable of scoring. Mohammad Mithun, newbie Mahedi Hasan, Mehidy Miraz and Saifuddin are handy batsmen at tail. They need to be more brave and choosy in terms of shot selection against mighty New Zealand pace attack combining Trent Boult, James Neesham, Henry Nicholls and Kyle Jamieson.

Mustafizur Rahman, the strike bowler, will get Mohammad Saifuddin and Taskin Ahmed as pace bowling partners while Mehidy and Mahedi are the specialist spinners for Tigers.

New Zealand conversely might be unwilling to alter the winning combination. Stand-in captain Tom Latham, opener Martin Guptill, top scorer of previous match Nicholls, new caps Devon Conway, Will Young and Daryl Mitchell showed their worth on debut.

Statistically hosts are absolute favourites with cent percent success at home against Bangladesh. Run galore in Christchurch offers something to pacers and toss winning side must prefer to bowl first in the underlit affair considering dew factor as the match progresses.

















Bangladesh will meet with New Zealand today in the 2nd of the three-match ODI series to survive in the series. Hosts in the contrary are keen to clinch title with one match to go. The match will kick start at 7:00am (BST) at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.Visitors will play in Christchurch, from where they returned with trauma in 2019 after deadliest attack in Christchurch mosques killing 50 people. Besides, the latest defeat is also a demoralizing factor for them. They were wrapped up at 131 in the series starter and 29 was the highest individual score! All top-order batsmen were very shaky.Bangladesh however, are sure to bring at least one change to include Nazmul Hossain Shanto as specialist batsman at number-3. And hence, Soumya Sarkar will be rested. Mohammad Saifuddin is another possible incoming and in that case Hasan Mahmud will be sidelined.Tamim, Liton Das, Mahmudullah, and Mushfiqur Rahim need to feat them to stay in the race. Bangladesh late order is also very much capable of scoring. Mohammad Mithun, newbie Mahedi Hasan, Mehidy Miraz and Saifuddin are handy batsmen at tail. They need to be more brave and choosy in terms of shot selection against mighty New Zealand pace attack combining Trent Boult, James Neesham, Henry Nicholls and Kyle Jamieson.Mustafizur Rahman, the strike bowler, will get Mohammad Saifuddin and Taskin Ahmed as pace bowling partners while Mehidy and Mahedi are the specialist spinners for Tigers.New Zealand conversely might be unwilling to alter the winning combination. Stand-in captain Tom Latham, opener Martin Guptill, top scorer of previous match Nicholls, new caps Devon Conway, Will Young and Daryl Mitchell showed their worth on debut.Statistically hosts are absolute favourites with cent percent success at home against Bangladesh. Run galore in Christchurch offers something to pacers and toss winning side must prefer to bowl first in the underlit affair considering dew factor as the match progresses.