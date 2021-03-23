Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 23 March, 2021, 4:56 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest COVID: Daily cases surpass 3,000, doubling in 4 days       New Zealand seal ODI series against Bangladesh        14 militants to be executed in firing squad: Court      
Home Sports

Bangladesh tour of New Zealand 2021

Tigers, Blackcaps lock horn in 2nd ODI today

Published : Tuesday, 23 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Sports Reporter

Tigers, Blackcaps lock horn in 2nd ODI today

Tigers, Blackcaps lock horn in 2nd ODI today

Bangladesh will meet with New Zealand today in the 2nd of the three-match ODI series to survive in the series. Hosts in the contrary are keen to clinch title with one match to go. The match will kick start at 7:00am (BST) at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.
Visitors will play in Christchurch, from where they returned with trauma in 2019 after deadliest attack in Christchurch mosques killing 50 people. Besides, the latest defeat is also a demoralizing factor for them. They were wrapped up at 131 in the series starter and 29 was the highest individual score! All top-order batsmen were very shaky.
Bangladesh however, are sure to bring at least one change to include Nazmul Hossain Shanto as specialist batsman at number-3. And hence, Soumya Sarkar will be rested. Mohammad Saifuddin is another possible incoming and in that case Hasan Mahmud will be sidelined.
Tamim, Liton Das, Mahmudullah, and Mushfiqur Rahim need to feat them to stay in the race. Bangladesh late order is also very much capable of scoring. Mohammad Mithun, newbie Mahedi Hasan, Mehidy Miraz and Saifuddin are handy batsmen at tail. They need to be more brave and choosy in terms of shot selection against mighty New Zealand pace attack combining Trent Boult, James Neesham, Henry Nicholls and Kyle Jamieson.
Mustafizur Rahman, the strike bowler, will get Mohammad Saifuddin and Taskin Ahmed as pace bowling partners while Mehidy and Mahedi are the specialist spinners for Tigers.
New Zealand conversely might be unwilling to alter the winning combination. Stand-in captain Tom Latham, opener Martin Guptill, top scorer of previous match Nicholls, new caps Devon Conway, Will Young and Daryl Mitchell showed their worth on debut.
Statistically hosts are absolute favourites with cent percent success at home against Bangladesh. Run galore in Christchurch offers something to pacers and toss winning side must prefer to bowl first in the underlit affair considering dew factor as the match progresses.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
L City rock ManU to reach FA Cup semis
Messi on song as Barca thrash Sociedad, Atletico edge past Alaves
Progress of NCL matches
Test Opener Shadmad tests C-19 positive
Saif hits NCL's first century
Int'l Kabaddi in Dhaka after ten years
Bangladesh faces off Kyrgyzstan today
Shakib to arrive Dhaka today amidst blame game


Latest News
BNP raises question on intention of Modi’s visit in Bangladesh
10 killed in Colorado supermarket shooting
2 cousins drown in Kalapara
AstraZeneca vaccine 100% effective against severe COVID-19
China beats US to become strongest military in world
Confusion as Brazil faces COVID surge with 2 Health Ministers
Sunamganj attack: Main accused Shahidul remanded
Bhutanese PM pays tributes to Bangabandhu
COVID: Daily cases surpass 3,000, doubling in 4 days
Motorcyclist killed in Manikganj road accident
Most Read News
Karutantra promotes weaving heritage of Dhakai Jamdani at Royal Bengal Atelier
Janakantha Editor Atikullah Khan dies
PK Halder’s aide Shuvra arrested from Dhaka airport
Massive fire at Balukhali Rohingya camp
Daily COVID death toll jumps to 30
Nepalese President Bidya Devi in Dhaka
Adamjee Court building catches fire; 13 units working
Devastating Rohingya camp fire destroys thousands of houses
KSA bound passenger held with 10,000 Yaba pills at Dhaka airport
President, PM mourn at demise of Atikullah Khan
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft