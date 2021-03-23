57,290 receive Covid-19 vaccines in Khulna

KHULNA, Mar 22: A total of 57,290 people have so far received COVID-19 vaccines in Khulna as the vaccination campaign was launched on January 27.

Among the vaccine recipients, 93,747 are male and 63,543 female, said Khulna civil surgeon Dr Niaz Mahmud.

On Monday, a total of 1,495 people received inoculation in the city and district. A total of 218 people received COVID-19 vaccines in the city, while 1,277 people received vaccines in eight upazila of the district.

People aged 40 years and above now can get registered to receive COVID- 19 vaccines, the civil surgeon sources said.

"The vaccination drive was conducted at two hospitals and nine upazila hospitals in Khulna city," the civil surgeon said, adding that the immunization programme will begin at 8 am and continue till 3.30pm every day.

People have been asked to register through visiting www.surokkha.gov.bd website to receive COVID-19 vaccines.