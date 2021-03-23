Video
Tuesday, 23 March, 2021
Home News

Mango growers pin hope on weather in Chapainawabganj

Published : Tuesday, 23 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM

CHAPAINAWABGANJ, Mar 22: Mango growers in Chapainawabganj are expecting a bumper yield of mango this year, thanks to the favourable weather.
The Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) said that if everything goes well, they expect the production to exceed the target.
Growers say they hope this year's production will help them recover losses they had suffered last year during the coronavirus pandemic.
Known as the "capita of mango", Chapainawabganj is famous for many varieties of the fruit including Golapbhog, Khirshapat, Langra, Fazli, Amrupali, Ashwina, Khudi Khirsha, Bridaboni and Lakkhanbhog.
Last year, the district produced 1.80 lakh metric tonnes of mangoe, according to the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE).
During a recent visit to the mango orchards, this UNB correspondent saw the trees full of buds.
Mango growers said they are optimistic about a buoyant harvest if the weather remains favourable.
They said they had incurred huge loss last year amid the pandemic and urged the government to give importance to exporting mangoes.
Sadiqul Islam, a mango farmer of Shimultala in Sadar upazila, said they are satisfied with the mango buds. "So far, the weather has remained favourable and if it remains this way, it'll be possible to get bumper production," he said.
Mitu, another mango grower in Daudpur area of the district town, said last year the production was low and they did not get their desired price due to the covid-19 pandemic.
"But this year, we hope to make up the losses," he said.
Mahfuz Islam of Daudpur said they are passing busy time nurturing the buds. "I am spraying pesticides. If we can sustain these buds then we are expecting a very good yield," he said.
Mohammad Rakib, another farmer involved in mango cultivation, said this year the weather is favourable. "If it remains unchanged for the next 10-12 days, then we can expect a bumper production of mango."
Deputy Director of Chapainawabganj DAE, Nazrul Islam, said mango trees have been planted on 33,035 hectares of land in the district.
"This year, we've set a target to produce 2.5 lakh MT mango as 85 percent tress were covered with buds," he said.    -UNB


