Tuesday, 23 March, 2021, 4:55 PM
Home News

JU VC mourns death of Janakantha editor Masud

Published : Tuesday, 23 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 105
JU Correspondent

Jahangirnagar University (JU) Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Farzana Islam on Monday expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of the Daily Janakantha's editor and publisher Mohammad Atikullah Khan Masud.
In a condolence message, the VC recalled the glorious journalism career of Atikullah Khan Masud.
The VC said, "The nation has lost a patriotic man with the death of the heroic freedom fighter Mohammad Atiqullah Khan Masud. His contribution in the arena of journalism will always be remembered."
Dr. Farzana prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family members.
Noted journalist Masud passed away at a city hospital this morning at the age of 71.


