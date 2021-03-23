

JU VC mourns death of Janakantha editor Masud

In a condolence message, the VC recalled the glorious journalism career of Atikullah Khan Masud.

The VC said, "The nation has lost a patriotic man with the death of the heroic freedom fighter Mohammad Atiqullah Khan Masud. His contribution in the arena of journalism will always be remembered."

Dr. Farzana prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family members.

Noted journalist Masud passed away at a city hospital this morning at the age of 71.













