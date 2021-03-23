

Sonali Bank holds blood donation programme

Sonali Bank Board Chairman Ziaul Hasan Siddiqui inaugurated the blood donation programme at Head Office premises on Monday morning.

Sonali Bank Limited CEO and Managing Director Md. Ataur Rahman Prodhan virtually delivred his speech, Among others Deputy Managing Director's, General Managers, Blood Donator, Customers and other high officials were present on that occasion. Sonali Bank Ltd organised a daylong blood donation programme to mark the birth centenary of Bangabnandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, says a press release.