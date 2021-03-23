IBBL signs MoU with Titas Gas



Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Titas Gas Transmission and Distribution Company Limited on Sunday, says a press release. Under this agreement, Titas clients will be able to pay their gas bills through all Branches, Sub-Branches and iBanking of IBBL.In presence of Mohammed Monirul Moula, Managing Director and CEO of IBBL and Ali Iqbal Md. Nurullah, Managing Director and CEO of Titas, Md. Mosharraf Hossain, Deputy Managing Director of IBBL and Md. Eaqub Khan, Company Secretary of Titas signed the agreement on behalf of respective organisations.Md. Omar Faruk Khan, Additional Managing Director, Md. Mizanur Rahman Bhuiyan, Executive Vice President and Md. Golam Mustafa, Senior Vice President of IBBL and Md Monir Hossain Khan, Director Finance, Md. Mahbubur Rahman, Deputy General Manager, Md. Humayun Kabir Khan, Manager of Titas along with officials of both organisations were present on the occasion.